Senate Speaker Amason Kingi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

NADCO bills stall in Senate as Speaker asks Business Committee to resolve flaws

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi Tuesday referred the matter back to the Senate Business Committee for “corrective measures” before Senators consider the bills.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 8 — Legislative proposals under the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) have run into headwinds after it emerged some bills were misaligned with the committee’s recommendations.

Kingi’s communication temporarily halted debate amid concerns over delays in realizing proposals made by the bipartisan team with the opposition reading mischief on the part of the government side.

Senate Minority leader Stewart Madzayo raised concern over the bills before the Senate Business Committee (SBC) claiming they were not in tandem with recommendations in the NADCO report.

“Given the gravity of this matter, the Senate Business Committee (SBC) deliberated on the matter and resolved that corrective measures be taken as a matter of urgency in line with what had been agreed upon in the Report of the National Dialogue Committee,” Speaker Kingi directed.

He directed the Senate Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) to cease any form of public participation on the Elections Offences (Amendment) Bill, the Elections (Amendment) Bill, and Political Parties (Amendment) Bill.

“I direct the Office of the Clerk to liaise with the Senate Majority Leader and the Senate Minority Leader to have the said Bills corrected and republished for introduction in the Senate,” the Speaker announced.

Contest over Political Parties Bill

Proposals at the centre of the contention include the Political Parties Act co-sponsored by the National Assembly and Senate Majority and Minority leaders.

The Political Parties Bill 2024 introduced in the Senate proposes the establishment of the Independent Political Parties Regulatory Commission (IPPRC) to replace the Registrar of Political Parties under the existing Political Parties Act.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, who was among the 10-member dialogue team, opposed the provision in the bill insisting NADCO proposals sought to bolster the functions of the Registrar of Political Parties.

NADCO’s proposals included the Elections Offences (Amendment) Bill, The Elections (Amendment) Bill, The Statutory Instruments (Amendment) Bill and The Political Parties (Amendment) Bill.

The Senate had committed the proposals to public participation after the First Reading.

IRENE MWANGI

