NACADA Orders Closure of Pubs Near Schools to Protect Children

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has ordered the closure of pubs near schools.

The authority said the move is aimed at protecting school children from alcohol and drug abuse.

“The initiative is anchored on the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act of 2010, which stipulates that such establishments must be situated no less than three hundred (300) meters away from nurseries, primary schools, secondary schools, or other educational institutions serving individuals below the age of eighteen (Section 12(1)(C)),” NACADA noted.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa said the agency is conducting a crackdown in coordination with relevant national and county government agencies to ensure strict adherence to the legal criteria for the placement of these establishments.

Omerikwa emphasized that the strict crackdown will serve as a reminder to all community members of their responsibility to promote the safe growth and wellness of children.

The Alcoholic Drinks Control Act of 2010 imposes criminal penalties on anyone who distributes alcoholic beverages in prohibited areas.

The penalties can include a fine of up to Sh500,000, a maximum three-year jail sentence, or both.

