NATIONAL NEWS

Muteti, Stephen Mbugi, Tabitha Wanyama among 20 appointed as High Court Judges

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – Senior Director in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) Alexander Muteti is among twenty High Court Judges appointed by President William Ruto following Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommendation.

During his interview before the commission, Muteti denied claims that he is an alcoholic terming a memorandum concerning the allegation as malicious.

Also appointed as High Court judges include Moses Otieno, Alice Bett Soi, Benjamin Mwikya Musyoki, John Tamar, Francis Weche Andayi and Andrew Bahati Mwamuye.

Others are Julius Ng’arng’ar, Wendy Micheni, Emily Onyando Ominde and Helene Rafaela Namisi.

JSC had outlined a 7-point selection criteria as interviews to recruit judges to the High Court commenced.

Key among the attributes the 11-member panel will examine while processing 100 candidates shortlisted for interviews include professional competence, communication skills, integrity, fairness, good judgment, and legal experience.

The panel will also assess the candidates’ commitment to the public and community, particularly efforts to advance access to justice.

In a note circulated on Wednesday, JSC noted candidates must demonstrate a profound grasp of substantive and procedural law, intellectual capacity, legal judgment, and diligence.

ELSIE MURUNGA

