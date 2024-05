0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Uganda President Yoweri Museveni is set to jet into the country today for a three-day State Visit.

The visit comes a day after the conclusion of the Second Session of the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) between Uganda and Kenya which was ended yesterday in Kampala.

During the JMC, both nations committed to ensuring expeditious and full implementation of decisions reached during the sessions of other bilateral meetings.

