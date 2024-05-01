Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen led officials in a tour of the ongoing renovations at JKIA on April 30, 2024. /X.

Top stories

Murkomen Unveils Plans for New Airport Terminal at JKIA to Tackle Flooding

The move was prompted by recent water leakage and flooding in sections of the airport that is East Africa’s main hub.

Published

NAIROBI, KENYA, MAY 1 – Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has unveiled plans for a new terminal at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to combat future flooding.

The move was prompted by recent water leakage and flooding in sections of the airport that is East Africa’s main hub.

During his inspection of ongoing roof construction at terminals 1C and 1B on Tuesday, Murkomen emphasized the need for a long-term solution, announcing that the new terminal would be built through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

“The ministry, under President William Ruto’s leadership, is working on constructing a new airport terminal through a PPP model,” he stated, addressing the press.

Murkomen also announced the impending decommissioning of Terminal 1E, which will increase airport capacity. He emphasized the significance of the ongoing roof construction, aimed at resolving leakages onto Level 1 and preparing for the new terminal and lounges.

“To mitigate future flooding, the cabinet has passed a recommendation to formulate a master plan for the drainage system within the Nairobi Metropolis, which will be replicated nationwide and support water management in the next five decades,” he added.

Murkomen urged the Kenya Aviation Authority to collaborate closely with JKIA stakeholders to develop a sustainable solution to eradicate flooding within the airport premises.

The move comes amid efforts to enhance infrastructure resilience and address the challenges posed by extreme weather events.

About The Author

KEN MUTHOMI

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Kenya Red Cross Rescues 11 People Stranded In Kitengela Floods

Heavy rainfall in the area submerged residences and severed roads, with Deliverance Road, Balozi Road, Baraka Road, Blessed Court, New Valley, Changombe, and the...

53 mins ago

County News

Woman dead as building under construction collapses in Kirinyaga

Locals said the incident occurred at dawn Wednesday when the woman and her children were asleep. Police said the two children were rescued.

1 hour ago

Top stories

Kenya’s Wealthy Embrace Green Investments, Knight Frank Survey Shows

NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – A new survey by Knight Frank’s annual report for 2024 has revealed that over 90% of Kenya’s affluent demographic...

1 hour ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) Aerial footage of Mai Mahiu flash flood disaster

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s Flood Crisis: Government Urged to Hold Accountable Those Who Failed to Act

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Kenya is in the grips of a devastating flood crisis that has claimed the lives of more than 140...

16 hours ago

County News

Lamu East Resident petition Parliament to help in community land return

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30- Lamu East residents have petitioned Parliament over the 39,927 hectares that they claimed was irregularly possessed by the government. In...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula approves ouster motion against CS Linturi

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30-The noose around Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has tightened after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula approved the special notice of...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Move out of risk-prone areas, cabinet orders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – President William Samoei Ruto this morning convened a Special Cabinet meeting to deliberate on additional measures required to mitigate...

19 hours ago