Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Mudavadi Warns Against Ethnic Politics, Calls for National Unity

Mudavadi urged the political class and the nation to concentrate on transforming Kenya’s economic fortunes and to engage in meaningful discussions that will positively impact the country.

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has urged leaders to avoid reverting to ethnic politics, emphasizing the need for unity and national cohesion.

Speaking at the funeral service of the Late Mama Rose Nabalayo Mudavadi, wife of retired Ambassador Justus Amega Mudavadi, in Shiveye, Ikolomani, Kakamega County on Saturday, Mudavadi called on leaders to transcend regional, tribal, and ethnic divisions to build a united country.

“The 2022 General Election marked a new dawn for our country’s politics, and we must remain focused on prosperity,” Mudavadi said. “Many did not expect President Uhuru Kenyatta to support Raila Odinga in Azimio or the people of the Mt. Kenya region to vote for William Ruto. These dynamics have reshaped Kenya’s political landscape.”

Mudavadi urged the political class and the nation to concentrate on transforming Kenya’s economic fortunes and to engage in meaningful discussions that will positively impact the country.

“Although the 2027 Elections are still far off, leaders must remember that Kenyans have the right and freedom to vote for leaders of their choice, regardless of tribe, religion, or political persuasion,” he stated.

He stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability, which he said are crucial for economic prosperity and national unity.

“Leaders should work for the people to improve the lives of Kenyans and collectively find solutions to the challenges facing our country in various sectors,” Mudavadi added. He praised President William Ruto’s patriotism and urged political leaders and citizens to embrace this quality.

Mudavadi also highlighted President Ruto’s support for Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Chairmanship as a demonstration of the value of collaboration and rising above political differences beyond election cycles.

