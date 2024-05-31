Mudavadi meets EU delegation in Nairobi ahead of Ukraine Peace Summit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – Prime Cabinet Secretary (PCS) Musalia Mudavadi met with European Union delegation in Kenya on Friday to discuss the upcoming “Summit on Peace in Ukraine,” scheduled for next month in Switzerland.

The EU delegation was led by EU Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger.

The Office of the PCS said that the summit, set for June 15–16, seeks to provide a platform to facilitate high-level discussions on critical global issues, including nuclear security, food security, freedom of navigation, and humanitarian concerns.

Additionally, the summit seeks to establish a shared understanding at the highest political level for a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine, in alignment with the United Nations Charter.

“Following an urgent demarche from the European Union Delegation in Nairobi, the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, H.E. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, E.G.H., met members of the delegation led by H.E. Amb. Henriette Geiger, Head of the European Union Delegation in Nairobi, at the Railways Headquarters, Office of the PCS & CS,” Mudavadi’s office said.

The Office of the PCS further indicated that the delegates will commence the peace process by discussing, for the first time at the highest political level, a roadmap for involving both parties in the peace process.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry disclosed that President William Ruto has been invited, along with other Heads of State and Government, to participate in the Summit.

However, Kenya has yet to confirm its participation.

“The PCS and CS noted the importance of the Summit and informed that the invitation will be given due consideration,” MFA said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mudavadi reiterated Kenya’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic dialogue.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has since appealed to his US counterpart Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to join the summit and not allow the UN charter to be “burned.”

He claimed 80 countries have already confirmed their attendance.

“I am appealing to the leaders of the world who are still outside the global efforts of the global peace summit. To President Biden, the leader of the United States, and to President Xi, the leader of China, we do not want the UN charter to be burned, and I hope you don’t want to either,” Zekenskyy said.

The Russia-Ukraine war has been ongoing for over 800 days since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

About The Author