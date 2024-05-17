MP urges Kenyans to take to the streets to oppose heavy taxation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SIAYA, Kenya, May 17 – Alego / Usonga Member of Parliament, Samuel Atandi has urged Kenyans to take to the streets if the Kenya Kwanza regime insists on heavy taxation.



Atandi, who has vowed to oppose the finance bill, 2024 that seeks to increase taxation during the next budget, said that whereas most Kenyans were opposed to the heavy taxation, a lot of members of parliament have been compromised and will support it despite its effects on the daily lives of Kenyans.



He was speaking at Mahola primary school in West Alego location after launching national government constituency development fund projects in the institution.



The legislator said it was unfortunate that president William Ruto keeps on bragging on his intention to increase taxation in total disregard to the sufferings of the citizens.



He said that by heavily taxing Kenyans, the Kenya Kwanza government does not punish opposition supporters but was exposing everyone, including its supporters to suffering.



“Those who voted for President Ruto and those who voted for the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are all suffering. By allowing that bill to pass through, we shall be adding more pain to the common people” he said

About The Author