MP Jane Kagiri blasts Senator Omtatah over ‘misleading’ claims on Finance Bill 2024

NAIROBI, Kenya May 23 – Laikipia Woman Representative Jane Kagiri has accused Busia Senator Okiya Omtata of misleading the public on the Finance Bill 2024 in his petition to the court to stop deliberations on the bill.

The Senator’s claims, which allege that the Finance Bill was prematurely introduced in the National Assembly, have been labeled as “patently false and misleading” by MP Kagiri.

In her statement, MP Kagiri underscored the strict adherence to legal processes in introducing the Finance Bill.

She highlighted that, according to Article 221 of the Constitution and sections 37 and 39A of the Public Finance Management Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Finance is mandated to submit the Budget Estimates and related documents, including the Finance Bill, to the National Assembly by April 30th each year.

These provisions, Kagiri said, ensure that the legislative process is transparent and adheres to strict deadlines, fostering trust in our democratic system.

Omtatah in his petition suggests that the Finance Bill 2024 was introduced before the approval of the Budget Estimates for FY 2024/2025 and the passage of the Appropriation Bill.

However, MP Kagiri refuted thee claims, pointing out that the Finance Bill was submitted on April 30, 2024, in compliance with legal requirements.

“Due process was followed this year, consistent with past practices and judicial directives, specifically referencing the 2018 High Court ruling in Okiya Omtatah Okoiti v. Cabinet Secretary, National Treasury & 3 others, which mandated the April 30th submission deadline,” she said.

Kagiri also noted the historical context of these requirements, highlighting that prior to 2018, the Finance Bill was typically presented after the Budget Estimates.

“The practice was changed following Senator Omtatah’s successful court challenge in 2018, which led to amendments in the Public Finance Management Act to reflect the new timeline,” she said.

Additionally, MP Kagiri addressed the procedural status of the Finance Bill, clarifying that it has not yet been enacted.

The Bill was read for the first time on May 13, 2024, and is currently undergoing public participation.

She urged Senator Omtatah and the public to engage constructively in the legislative process, emphasizing that their input is valued and can shape the final version of the Bill.

“I encourage all elected representatives to address their concerns through proper legislative channels,” she said.

Omtatah filed a petition in court on Wednesday to stop Parliament from considering the Finance Bill 2024.

