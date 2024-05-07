Connect with us

County News

Moyale detectives recover bhang concealed in sacks of beans

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Detectives based at Moyale Sub County on Tuesday recovered narcotic drugs concealed in sacks of beans that were destined to an unknown location.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)said Tuesday that the seizure followed a tip-off from members of the public regarding a suspicious individual seen with four sacks of beans at the Liban Bus booking office.

Upon their arrival, investigators found the sacks unattended at the entrance of the booking office.

“The owner was nowhere to be found, as he was claimed to have gone for authorization papers from KRA offices,” DCI said.

To ascertain the contents of the sacks, the agency said the officers sought the assistance of a police sniffer dog, which identified presence of something suspicious inside the sacks.

The four sacks were then transported to the DCI Moyale offices, where they were opened, revealing 22 bales of bhang with an estimated street value of Sh 435,000.

Efforts to locate and apprehend the suspect, who remains at large, are underway.

The DCI indicated that the recovered narcotic drugs are being held under lawful custody as exhibits.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

