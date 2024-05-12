Mothers’ Praised For Their Resilience Amid Flood Crisis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12—On Mother’s Day, Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa commended all mothers, particularly those impacted by recent floods, for their dedication to protecting and prioritizing their families during these challenging times.

During the ongoing floods, which have claimed over 250 lives and displaced more than 250,000 individuals—predominantly women and children—Jumwa highlighted the vulnerability of mothers and children.

“In any crisis, women and children suffer the most,” she noted. “As the Gender Minister, alongside our President, I extend our deepest sympathies to these women who have endured so much.”

Jumwa also emphasized the critical role mothers play within families and their influence on national resilience and development.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers. You are the pillars of society, anchors of your homes, and constant guides to your children. We celebrate your love, countless sacrifices, and unwavering support, which make the world a better place,” she said.

Further, Jumwa expressed her gratitude to President William Ruto for his proactive visits to the flood-affected families across the country, demonstrating the government’s commitment to supporting those most affected.

As the world celebrates Mother’s Day, social media is awash with special messages and posts sharing memorable moments with mothers and maternal figures.

Echoing the sentiments of celebration, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said, “A mother is the special bond that holds the family and our nation together. We are because of our mothers.”

Meanwhile, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen called on all road users to show their love and gratitude to mothers by adhering to traffic rules, ensuring the safety of young people returning to school.

“Mothers are the rock and lifeline of our families, communities, and nation. On this special day and throughout this back-to-school season, let us honor the gift of life by ensuring their safety,” he stated.

