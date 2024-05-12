Mother’s love: your lifelong treasure

Popular
WASHINGTON, May 12 — The administration of US President Joe Biden said in a report Friday that it is “reasonable to assess” that US...
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12—On Mother’s Day, Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa commended all mothers, particularly those impacted by recent floods, for their dedication to...
More than 34,900 people have been killed in Gaza since then, according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry.
The amount is determined based on factors like the vehicle’s make, model, engine capacity, and year of manufacture.
Amnesty International Calls for Release of Detained Protesters, Fair Trials After Destructive May 9 Riots
Amnesty International on Thursday called for the immediate release of all peaceful protesters detained in relation to the disturbances on May 9 of last...
ISLAMABAD: On the call for a nationwide strike by the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and other lawyers associations, the legal fraternity boycotted court proceedings...
A 2014 study focusing on the public sector nursing workforce in Kenya suggests there were around 18,625 nurses deployed. This number might be higher...
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 — The Palestinian Embassy in Kenya has welcomed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) vote adopting a resolution to admit...