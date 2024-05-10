Mizani grades Miano as most improved Cabinet Secretary

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – A recent survey has graded Trade and investment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano as the most improved Cabinet Secretary in the past seven months.

According to the report by Mizani Africa the CS has recorded a significant improvement from 54 percent to 73 percent during that period.

According to the pollster, the CS has managed to sign Memorandums Of Understanding (MOU) with 18 County governments, held meetings with over 18 high-powered bilateral meetings with American-based companies during the AmCham summit, and also led the launch of 90 MVA Naivasha Special Economic zone substations, among others, steps that justified her improvement.

“The Most Improved Cabinet Secretary 2024 is Hon.Rebecca Miano CS Trade after posting a stellar performance within a short period of 7 months in the Ministry of Trade,” it stated.

Miano was closely followed by the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki who had an overall improvement of 68.4 percent and Information Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo, who had a score of 63.4 percent.

The CS further led the race as the most transformative CS in the current regime followed by ICT CS Owalo CS Information with 18% and the Co-operatives CS Simon Chelugui with 13%.

Furthermore, According to Mizani, Miano emerged as the most committed CS in delivering on her mandate at 42%, followed also by the Interior CS Kindiki, and ICT CS Owalo.

“Hon. Rebecca Miano CS Trade takes the lead as the most Committed CS in delivering on her mandate at 42%, followed from a distance by Interior CS Prof. Kindiki at 22% and CS Owalo comes 3rd at 13%,” it stated

