Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenya's Trade CS Rebecca Miano took part in the inking of the deal that will see trade volumes increase between the two nations.

NATIONAL NEWS

Mizani grades Miano as most improved Cabinet Secretary

According to the report by Mizani Africa the CS has recorded a significant improvement from 54 percent to 73 percent during that period.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – A recent survey has graded Trade and investment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano as the most improved Cabinet Secretary in the past seven months.

According to the report by Mizani Africa the CS has recorded a significant improvement from 54 percent to 73 percent during that period.

According to the pollster, the CS has managed to sign Memorandums Of Understanding (MOU) with 18 County governments, held meetings with over 18 high-powered bilateral meetings with American-based companies during the AmCham summit, and also led the launch of 90 MVA Naivasha Special Economic zone substations, among others, steps that justified her improvement.

“The Most Improved Cabinet Secretary 2024 is Hon.Rebecca Miano CS Trade after posting a stellar performance within a short period of 7 months in the Ministry of Trade,” it stated.

Miano was closely followed by the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki who had an overall improvement of 68.4 percent  and Information Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo, who had a score of 63.4 percent.

The CS further led the race as the most transformative CS in the current regime followed by ICT CS  Owalo CS Information with 18% and the Co-operatives CS Simon Chelugui with 13%.

Furthermore, According to Mizani, Miano emerged as the most committed CS in delivering on her mandate at 42%, followed also by the Interior CS Kindiki, and ICT CS Owalo.

“Hon. Rebecca Miano CS Trade takes the lead as the most Committed CS in delivering on her mandate at 42%, followed from a distance by Interior CS Prof. Kindiki at 22% and CS Owalo comes 3rd at 13%,” it stated

About The Author

KEN MUTHOMI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

TikTokers charged over Kenya police station robbery prank

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – Four TikTokers who were arrested for filming a video of a staged robbery outside a police station in coastal...

14 mins ago

Kenya

President Ruto urges unity for lasting peace in South Sudan

The President said the mediation process is keen on ending conflict and political instability in South Sudan.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Call for internal auditors to lead anti-corruption efforts

According to Ichung'wah, internal auditors are a critical line of defense against corruption in Kenya. Strengthening their independence, resources, and public perception is crucial...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MFA engaging to push May 15 execution deadline for Kenyan in Saudi

Sing'Oei stated that when the case came to the attention of the Foreign Office, Kenya instructed its envoy in Saudi Arabia Mohamed Ruwange to...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto roots for adoption of strategies that make fertiliser affordable

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – President William Ruto has urged African leaders to adopt strategies that make fertiliser affordable and accessible to farmers.  The...

21 hours ago

Africa

Faki appeals to African states to leverage existing assets to boost fertilizer production in race to achieve food security

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – The Africa Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, Mousa Faki, has urged African states to capitalize on the continent’s existing assets...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Media urged to maintain professionalism in support of govt agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – The Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has called out to the media to collaborate with the government towards a better...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya floods raise cholera risk as WHO records 44 cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – At least 44 cholera cases have been reported in Kenya’s Tana River county, as flooding raises the risk of...

24 hours ago