Cheruirot Kirui died while climbing Mt Everest on may 22, 2024.

Missing Kenyan Mountaineer Cheruiyot Kirui Found Dead Near Mt Everest Summit

The fate of Nawang Sherpa who was with Kirui when they went up the mountain without supplementary oxygen fate remains unknown.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 23 – Missing Kenyan mountaineer Cheruiyot Kirui has been found dead a few meters below Mt Everest summit.

His body was discovered at a dangerous zone known as the death zone, local officials said in Nepal.

The fate of Nawang Sherpa who was with Kirui when they went up the mountain without supplementary oxygen fate remains unknown.

According to the Himalayan Times, Kirui went out of contact from the Bishop Rock camp late Wednesday.

“Nawang had last communicated with the base camp officials from Bishop Rock that Kirui refused to return and even consume bottled oxygen but showed abnormal behaviour,” Himalayan Times reported.

Earlier, two climbers fell near Hillary step on Mt Everest on Tuesday morning.

According to a source at the base camp, Daniel Paul Peterson from UK and Pas Tenji Sherpa from Makalu fell down when a section of route in the Hillary section below the summit point collapsed.

Similarly, Gabriel Tabara of Romania was found dead inside his tent at Camp III on Tuesday.

Mongolian climbers – Usukhjargal Tsedendamba and Prevsuren Lkhagvajav – also died above 8,500m while descending from the summit point on May 13.

