Odhiambo is set to be charged with two counts of receiving a bribe which is contrary to Section 6(1) (b) as read with Section 18(1) of the Bribery Act 2016.

NATIONAL NEWS

Migori Court Assistant to be charged with obtaining a bribe

Shadrack Odhiambo asked for a Sh100,000 bribe and consequently received a Sh20,000 bribe to help the unnamed individual get a lighter sentence.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 — The Public Prosecutor has approved charges against a Court Assistant in Migori who obtained a Sh20,000 bribe promising an accused person a lenient sentence

“The Director of the public prosecution has today made the decision to charge a court assistant at the Judiciary in the county government of Migori for requesting a bribe of Sh100,000 in order to help an accused person get a lighter sentence in a criminal case,” the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) stated on Thursday.

The ODPP affirmed its commitment to taking legal action against anyone who hinders the administration of justice by abusing legal processes.

