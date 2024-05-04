Met says monitoring tropical depression off Tanzanian coast as Cyclone Hidaya makes landfall

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 — The Kenya Meteorological Department is monitoring developments off the Tanzanian coast after Cyclone Hidaya made landfall in the neighboring country’s coastline.

The weather agency, in an update on Saturday, disclosed that the phenomenon’s effect is already being felt on the Kenyan coast with strong winds exceeding 40 knots (20.6 m/s) and large waves surpassing two meters.

”Current observations indicate that Tropical Cyclone Hidaya has made landfall on the coast of Tanzania However, another depression is developing behind it, which the Kenya Meteorological Department is closely monitoring,” the agency noted.

The department warned residents of the coast to brace for even heavier rains from Sunday through Monday to Tuesday.

It cautioned residents and individuals involved in marine activities in the Indian Ocean to take maximum precautions in the face of the impending tropical cyclone to avert its effects.

President William Ruto, in an address Friday, warned that the cyclone could have far reaching effects on the maritime activities at the coast even as the weatherman warns of continued downpour.

“Crucially, the coastal region is likely to experience Cyclone Hidaya, which will result in heavy rainfall, large waves and strong winds that could affect marine activities in the Indian Ocean,” said the Head of State.

He spoke even as torrential rains continued to pound several parts of the country leaving a trail of death and destruction with several key infrastructures such as roads impacted.

The government had as of Friday reported the death toll linked to flooding at 210 with tens of thousands displaced and property worth millions destroyed.

