With a poor drainage system, the city soon gets engulfed in flood waters every time it rains. Photo/ FILE

Met Department issues heavy rain advisory in Nairobi, Central Highlands

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain advisory in Central Highlands including Nairobi, Western Kenya and parts of Northwestern Kenya.

According to the advisory, the Lake Victoria Basin and Rift Valley regions are also expected to experience rainfall.

The meteorological department further stated that intermittent showers are also expected in Kajiado and Machakos.

It indicated that High average nighttime temperatures of more than 30 degree Celsius will be experienced in most parts of coast, Northeastern and Northwestern Kenya.

Some parts of the Highlands East of Rift valley are also expected to experience average temperatures below 10degree Celsius.

Strong southerly to southeasterly winds moving at a speed of 12.9 meters per second are expected over the Northwest, Northeastern, Central, Eastern and Coastal regions of Kenya.

In this article:
