Met department closely monitoring Tropical Cyclone IALY

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – The Kenya Meteorological Department says it is monitoring Tropical Cyclone IALY over the South West Indian Ocean even as it warned of strong winds in the coastal region.

According to the weatherman, Ialy which formed in the Indian Ocean south of Seychelles on Tuesday last week moving at 35 kilometres per hour has gained strength and is currently a severe Tropical Cyclone moving at 100 kilometres per hour.

The department stated that the eye of the storm will not make landfall and will end in the sea.

It indicated that the cyclone is accompanied by strong winds hence the need for those engaged in fishing to be cautious.

It had released a heavy rainfall advisory with the possibility of heavy rainfall through to Wednesday.

Director of Meteorological Service David Gikungu stated that there is a forecast for rainfall of more than 40 millimetres expected in the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley including Nairobi area.

Gikungu notes that the rain intensity is likely to reduce on Wednesday but will intensify along the coast and last until Friday..

He further warned that the heavy rainfall is likely to be accompanied by gusty winds, large Ocean Waves in the Indian Ocean and strong southerly winds in the eastern region.

The Weatherman is urging the public in the areas mentioned to be on the lookout for potential floods, flash floods and poor visibility.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author