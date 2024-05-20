Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Already, flash floods have been reported in most parts of the country especially in low lying areas following the El Nino rains being experienced/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Met department closely monitoring Tropical Cyclone IALY

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – The Kenya Meteorological Department says it is monitoring Tropical Cyclone IALY over the South West Indian Ocean even as it warned of strong winds in the coastal region.

According to the weatherman, Ialy which formed in the Indian Ocean south of Seychelles on Tuesday last week moving at 35 kilometres per hour has gained strength and is currently a severe Tropical Cyclone moving at 100 kilometres per hour.

The department stated that the eye of the storm will not make landfall and will end in the sea.

It indicated that the cyclone is accompanied by strong winds hence the need for those engaged in fishing to be cautious.

It had released a heavy rainfall advisory with the possibility of heavy rainfall through to Wednesday.

Director of Meteorological Service David Gikungu stated that there is a forecast for rainfall of more than 40 millimetres expected in the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley including Nairobi area.

Gikungu notes that the rain intensity is likely to reduce on Wednesday but will intensify along the coast and last until Friday..

He further warned that the heavy rainfall is likely to be accompanied by gusty winds, large Ocean Waves in the Indian Ocean and strong southerly winds in the eastern region.

The Weatherman is urging the public in the areas mentioned to be on the lookout for potential floods, flash floods and poor visibility.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Grounding of 787 Dreamliners caused flight scheduling disruptions – Kenya Airways

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – The national carrier, Kenya Airways says the main cause of disruptions in its flight scheduling is due to the...

15 mins ago

Top stories

LSK Declares Planned Police Deployment to Haiti Unlawful

Last week, Thirdway Alliance Kenya, led by Dr. Ekuru Aukot, filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent the government from sending police to violence-plagued Haiti...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Thirdway Party petitions against Kenya-led Haiti Mission citing lack of Gazette

Thirdway Alliance moved to court on Friday to stop the impending deployment of a 1,000 strong contingent to Haiti citing flagrant disregard of court...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF housing project: Govt to deliver 952 units in first phase

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said that providing quality housing to the country’s service members will play a critical role in boosting the morale...

2 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya forges ahead with China’s offer to aid construction of new MFA headquarters

The PS described Friday's meeting as productive, confirming Kenya's intent to forge ahead with the plan first announced in May 2021 when Chinese Ambassador...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki vows close ties with KDF to build public trust

Kindiki stated that forging close working relations would further play a critical role towards improving the welfare of the men and women in uniform.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court rules that Mackenzie, 29 co-accused properly charged with murder

The ruling followed a preliminary objection filed by the defense counsel challenging the number of counts in the charge.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Kuria to form taskforce on transforming public service jobs to contracts

According to the Cabinet Secretary, the taskforce will be gazetted to implement the proposal.

3 days ago