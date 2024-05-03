Media Stakeholders mark annual World Press Freedom Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Media practitioners and stakeholders from various outlets are slated to mark the World Press Freedom Day under the auspice of the Media Council of Kenya.

The United Nations General Assembly declared May 3 World Press Freedom Day.

It is observed to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press and remind governments of their duty to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression enshrined under Article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This year’s theme is ‘A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the face of the Environmental Crisis’.

Media Council of Kenya Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo said this year’s commemoration underscores the critical role of journalism in conservation adding that it points to the need to amplify every voice at the forefront of environmental advocacy and reporting.

