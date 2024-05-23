Mango harvest underway in Hainan – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

As their mango trees become heavy with ripe, juicy fruit, farmers in Hainan province are picking at full speed.

“The period from late April to June is a flurry of activity, with baskets overflowing with ripe mangoes,” said Chen Tianxi, head of Nongfa Mango Orchard in Changjiang Li autonomous county.

“Because of its climate, the trees in Changjiang develop at a leisurely pace, requiring over a month to reach their full ripeness — unlike the quick-growing mangoes in other regions. With a growth cycle of around 150 days, these mangoes are imbued with a depth of sweet and juicy flavor that reflects the careful nurturing and patience of the local farmers.”

The planting area of mangoes in the county is estimated to be more than 2,600 hectares, producing six main varieties of the fruit.

“Our mango production is set to yield around 23,000 tons, which is valued at nearly 70 million yuan ($9.7 million),” said Lin Ribo of the agriculture and rural affairs bureau of the county.

In recent years, the county has been instrumental in revolutionizing mango cultivation, Lin said. “Through the implementation of sustainable practices such as green planting, reduced use of fertilizers and pesticides and increased application of organic fertilizers, we have been able to enhance the quality of our mangoes while safeguarding the environment.”

Farmers also employ a comprehensive disease and pest prevention strategy. By prioritizing biological and physical methods of control, supplemented by chemical interventions when necessary, they have been able to protect the mango crops from harm without compromising safety or quality, Lin added.

The county emphasizes the importance of avoiding hormones and ripening agents. “By allowing our mangoes to ripen naturally, we ensure that each fruit is bursting with flavor and nutritional goodness,” he said.

Hainan produces 900,000 tons of mangoes annually, with the entire industrial chain generating a value surpassing 16 billion yuan. The cultivation of mangoes in the province is widespread across cities and counties, including Sanya, Ledong, Lingshui, Dongfang and Changjiang. Hainan mangoes have earned a reputation of exceptional quality. They have been exported to 13 countries and regions including Singapore, Russia, Canada and Poland.

