NATIONAL NEWS

Man dies while harvesting scrap mental from partially demolished building

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 — A man died on Friday after a beam forming part of a partially demolished building collapsed on him.

Voi OCPD Ibrahim Dafarla said the man, aged between 35 and 45, died on the spot after the wall he was removing scrap metals from collapsed.

The deceased was among a group of youths removing scrap metals from the wall of the building located near the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depot, the area police boss said.

Dafarla urged the residents to place their safety first cautioning against activities that risk public safety.

The police processed the scene and moved the body of the deceased to the Moi County Referral Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

