Majority Leader Ichung’wah Vows Accountability Crusade Amid Corruption Concerns

NAIROBI, KENYA, MAY 5 – Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa has reiterated the commitment of Members of Parliament to demand accountability from both county and national governments.

Speaking at a church service in Kiambu on Sunday, the Kikuyu lawmaker stressed the urgency of halting corruption at all levels of governance to ensure effective service delivery to citizens.

“Every leader has a duty to be accountable, and it’s our mandate as Members of Parliament to demand this accountability,” stated Ichunghwa’, emphasizing the need to eradicate corruption in Kenya.

Regarding the often-raised issue of jurisdiction, Kimani affirmed, “While the Governor may insist we focus on our own tasks, when it comes to accountability, we MPs have an unwavering responsibility to demand transparency both nationally and at the county level.”

He highlighted concerns over corruption in Kiambu and Nairobi counties, citing findings from the auditor general’s reports. “It’s imperative to end the misuse of public resources in these counties,” he emphasized.

He also urged leaders to transcend ethnic and tribal politics, advocating for a unified Kenya. “Our allegiance should be to the Kenyan tribe. Let’s shun tribalism and work towards the unity and prosperity of our nation,” he urged.

