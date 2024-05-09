Maj Gen Fatuma Ahmed assumes as KAF Commander

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 — Major General Fatuma Ahmed has assumed as Kenya Air Force Commander becoming the first woman to lead the arm.

She took over the reins in a Change of Guard ceremony, held at Headquarters Kenya Air Force in Nairobi on Thursday, during which Lieutenant General John Omenda passed the baton as he moved into his new position as Vice Chief of Defence Forces (VCDF).

In his address, Lt Gen Omenda lauded Maj Gen Ahmed’s appointment and emphasized the importance of supporting her leadership for mission success.

He underscored the collaborative effort required from all service personnel to fulfil the Kenya Air Force’s mandate.

Expressing gratitude to the service personnel for their unwavering commitment, Lt Gen Omenda urged them to maintain professionalism and integrity in all endeavors.

He encouraged cooperation and emphasized the significance of upholding the esteemed reputation of the Kenya Air Force.

“I urge you to cooperate with all you to cooperate with all those you interact with both at work and while conducting your personal activities. Wave the flag of the Kenya Air Force high while upholding its great name,” he guided.

The ceremony was attended by Base Commanders, Senior Officers, Officers, and Service Members.

