Machogu tours schools in Nairobi ahead of Monday reopening

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 — Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu on Thursday inspected several schools across Nairobi ahead of the delayed second term re-opening on Monday.

During the tour, Machogu inspected infrastructure at Karen C School in Langata, Kongoni Primary School in South C, Toi Primary School in Kibra, and Ainsworth Primary School in Kamukunji.

“Monitored the state school infrastructure and the effects of floods in Nairobi county ahead of schools reopening on Monday 13th, May 2024,” Machogu said Friday.

The inspection tour came even as the government pledged to avail funding through the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) to support constituency-based interventions.

President William Ruto on Wednesday ordered the re-opening of schools for the second term following two postponements over floods that have ravaged the country since April.

President Ruto said Kenya Meteorological Department had predicted favourable conditions in the week beginning May 13.

“All parents are advised on the assessment of the weathermen and the assessment of the government of Kenya it will now be safe and we have made adequate arrangements,” the President said.

“And therefore, all schools [will be] opened on Monday next week and therefore, parents must prepare their children to go to school.”

Flashfloods and landslides reported in parts of the country have claimed 257 lives according to government data with 14 adults and five children being the latest casualties in 24 hours lapsing on Thursday.

The cumulative death toll includes victims of the Mai Mahiu flood tragedy, one of the worst-hit areas.

The government reported 188 active injuries on Thursday with 293,661 people across 54,837 households affected.

