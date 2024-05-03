Connect with us

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu. /CFM-FILE.

EDUCATION

Machogu orders retention of learners already in school

Machogu issued the guidance after President William Ruto ordered the postponement of school reopening indefinitely in light of prevailing rains and floods.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 — Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has ordered the retention of learners who may have reported to school to ensure their safety and security.

He said schools should only release students in their custody to go back home if they can ensure their safe return.

Machogu issued the guidance after President William Ruto ordered the postponement of school reopening indefinitely in light of prevailing rains and floods.

“The school management shall retain them in school and ensure their safety and security except only where the conditions allow for the safe return to their homes,” Machogu stated.

A section of students reported to school on Monday following the confusion on Monday after the Education Cabinet Secretary issued postponement of school opening in the 11th hour.

Machogu issued a statement at around 1 am on April 29, saying that the government had pushed school opening dates for a week due to the ongoing heavy rains across the country. 

In his national address Friday afternoon, President William Ruto directed the Education Ministry to ensure that schools remain closed indefinitely due to the prevailing dire weather conditions.

“The rains will persist increasing both in duration and intensity for the rest of this month and possibly after. Kenya may face its first ever cyclone which may hit at any time,” he stated.

Infrastructure assessment

Machogu subsequently directed County Education Boards to convene urgent meetings to assess the situation in their respective areas and submit comprehensive reports by May 10.

He further directed Boards of Management of schools have to submit reports on the damage caused to school infrastructure due to the adverse weather conditions and outline mitigation measures by May 8th, 2024.

“The reports are critical for, among others, engaging with the National Government Constituency Development Fund on the restoration of the damaged infrastructure,” Machogu said.

He guided Field Education Officers working in areas where schools are hosting displaced persons to liaise with the local National Government Administration Officers to Immediately identify alternative accommodation for affected persons.

This is to ensure the facilities are available for normal learning activities once the flood crisis situation is mitigated.

The weather

agency has projected continued average to above average rains in all parts of the country with flooding in low-lying areas.

Infrastructure including classrooms, dormitories, halls, toilets, latrines, fences and perimeter walls, in various schools have also been destroyed by the devastating floods leading to postponement of schools reopening . 

Some schools have been reported flooding while others are being occupied by people who have been displaced by mudslides, landslides and floods.

President Ruto directed the Ministry of Education to work closely with the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) to provide funding for repair and rehabilitation of destroyed school infrastructure.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

