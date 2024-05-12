M-PESA Foundation invests Sh77 million towards medical camps in 12 counties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – M-PESA Foundation has invested Sh77 million towards free medical camps targeting 12 counties.

This is a continuation of a series of medical camps that the Foundation has been holding across the country in partnership with Zuri Health and Lions SightFirst Eye Hospital. 12 counties were covered in the first phase, with over 30,000 people benefitting, and the remaining counties are set to be covered in the next phase.

The latest medical camp was held at Drive In Primary School in Mathare, Nairobi County, where more than 5,000 residents accessed an array of health services including general consultations, cervical and breast cancer screening, fistula screening, diabetes screening, hypertension monitoring and child health consultations.

As part of its efforts to enhance maternal and child health, the Foundation also visited Mathare North Hospital to distribute 50 mama packs to new mothers. The packs contain essentials for mothers and babies.

“In the first phase of our free medical camps, we realized the need to continue taking healthcare services closer to the people, which is why we are investing in 12 more medical camps. This new phase began in Siaya County last month, and as we host the Nairobi medical camp, we have a keen focus on Malaria and Cholera, which have emerged as key health concerns following the ongoing rains,” said Karen Basiye, Executive Director, M-PESA Foundation.

Recognizing the impact of the ongoing heavy rains and subsequent floods, the Foundation also distributed food and non-food items to the displaced families who are currently being sheltered at the school.

M-PESA Foundation launched its medical camp series in Lamu County in May last year and held camps in Nairobi, Kakamega, Mombasa, Meru, Kisumu, Trans Nzoia, Narok, Nyandarua, Garissa, Kirinyaga and Machakos counties.

At the medical camps, Zuri Health provides technology solutions by offering patients free follow-up consultations with doctors via SMS and WhatsApp for up to six months.

