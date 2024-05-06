Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Leaders opposing Raila’s bid for AUC job are selfish, afraid political careers will die – Makau Mutua

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Spokesperson Makau Mutua now says that any leader not supporting Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission top job is selfish.

In a statement published on his X account,  Mutua  said senior politicians opposing Odinga bid for the AU top job position are self-serving   and afraid they will not be elected without Odinga’s powerful political influence in the country come 2027.

“Senior politicians who are opposing Raila Odinga in his bid for the Chairperson of the African Union Commission are self-serving hypocrites and leeches. They rant and contort not because they care about him or Kenyans but because they are deathly afraid of being politically orphaned,” he said.

He claimed that a number of political figures who oppose Odinga’s decision to run for the position will have to give up politics since they are unable to win an election without leveraging Odinga’s name.

“Most of them can’t stand upright or call a Kamukunji without him, nor can they be elected without using his name and coattails. In fact, their political careers are either in rigor mortis, or in the critical stages of death,” he stated.

Makau affirmed that Odinga is the right candidate for the AU chairmanship  Job because he will secure Kenya and the East African region interests if elected.

“He’s the best man for the job. Remember, no Kenyan has ever held such a hallowed international position. Kenya and Africa will be the better for it.”

According to the coalition co-principals, Azimio will remain intact despite Odinga’s exit for the African Union Commission (AUC) job.

Several leaders from parties under Azimio including Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni also supported Odinga’s bid stating they respect the coalition leader’s personal decision and noted that Azimio will remain united.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“To take up the leadership at AU by Raila Odinga is certainly a personal decision and his family. As Azimio, we are pushing for the leadership of this country as a team,” said Kioni, adding that the opposition party will not be shaken by Oding’s decision.

Odinga is set to succeed Moussa Faki, the current chair for the Union if elected for the chairmanship position.

Faki is serving his final term as the AU Commission chairperson, having been reelected on February 2, 2021. He was first elected back  in 2017.

