Leaders Must Embrace Media Scrutiny for Press Freedom

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – In order for press freedom to flourish, leaders must be willing to endure scrutiny and criticism from the media.

This was emphasized by David Omwoyo, Chief Executive Officer of the Media Council of Kenya, during an event held ahead of World Press Freedom Day, which is commemorated annually on May 3rd.

Addressing journalists and top editors from Kenya and neighboring countries at the annual summit organized by the Media Council of Kenya, Omwoyo stressed the importance of leaders being prepared to face scrutiny from the media. “It is incumbent upon leaders to recognize and accept the role of the media in our democracy, even if it means encountering discomfort,” he remarked.

Press freedom in Kenya faces persistent challenges, including arrests, intimidation of journalists, and interference with media operations. These threats can originate from political figures as well as leaders in other sectors who seek to control narratives in their favor.

Dagoreti MP John Kiarie, also known as KJ, who chairs the parliamentary committee on ICT in the National Assembly, affirmed his commitment to supporting press freedom. He pledged to collaborate with media stakeholders to review laws that hinder the media’s work, acknowledging that a robust democracy relies on a free and independent press. Dagoreti South MP John Kiarie who chairs the parliamentary committee on ICT speaks during the World Press Freedom Day in Nairobi on May 2, 2024. /X.

During the event, the Media Council unveiled findings from a new survey commissioned to assess the state of the media in the country. The survey revealed that a significant majority of Kenyans continue to rely on traditional media platforms such as radio, television, and newspapers for credible news sources.

Contrary to assumptions that trust in traditional media is waning, the report indicated that radio, TV, and newspapers remain preferred sources of authentic news for many Kenyans. Television emerged as the most preferred medium, followed by radio and newspapers.

The survey also highlighted shifts in media consumption patterns, with more Kenyans turning to digital platforms for news, particularly through smartphones. However, concerns about misinformation, driven in part by advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), underscored the need for increased regulation and vigilance in the digital media landscape.

About The Author