Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Media Council of Kenya Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo speaks during the World Press Freedom Day in Nairobi on May 2, 2024. /X.

Top stories

Leaders Must Embrace Media Scrutiny for Press Freedom

Press freedom in Kenya faces persistent challenges, including arrests, intimidation of journalists, and interference with media operations. T

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – In order for press freedom to flourish, leaders must be willing to endure scrutiny and criticism from the media.

This was emphasized by David Omwoyo, Chief Executive Officer of the Media Council of Kenya, during an event held ahead of World Press Freedom Day, which is commemorated annually on May 3rd.

Addressing journalists and top editors from Kenya and neighboring countries at the annual summit organized by the Media Council of Kenya, Omwoyo stressed the importance of leaders being prepared to face scrutiny from the media. “It is incumbent upon leaders to recognize and accept the role of the media in our democracy, even if it means encountering discomfort,” he remarked.

Press freedom in Kenya faces persistent challenges, including arrests, intimidation of journalists, and interference with media operations. These threats can originate from political figures as well as leaders in other sectors who seek to control narratives in their favor.

Dagoreti MP John Kiarie, also known as KJ, who chairs the parliamentary committee on ICT in the National Assembly, affirmed his commitment to supporting press freedom. He pledged to collaborate with media stakeholders to review laws that hinder the media’s work, acknowledging that a robust democracy relies on a free and independent press.

Dagoreti South MP John Kiarie who chairs the parliamentary committee on ICT speaks during the World Press Freedom Day in Nairobi on May 2, 2024. /X.

During the event, the Media Council unveiled findings from a new survey commissioned to assess the state of the media in the country. The survey revealed that a significant majority of Kenyans continue to rely on traditional media platforms such as radio, television, and newspapers for credible news sources.

Contrary to assumptions that trust in traditional media is waning, the report indicated that radio, TV, and newspapers remain preferred sources of authentic news for many Kenyans. Television emerged as the most preferred medium, followed by radio and newspapers.

The survey also highlighted shifts in media consumption patterns, with more Kenyans turning to digital platforms for news, particularly through smartphones. However, concerns about misinformation, driven in part by advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), underscored the need for increased regulation and vigilance in the digital media landscape.

About The Author

EDITORIAL DESK

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Uphold KDF’s stellar reputation, President Ruto tells new command

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – President William Ruto has asked the newly appointed top command of the Kenya Defence Forces to uphold the institution’s...

1 hour ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) President Ruto presides over installation of Gen Kahariri as new CDF

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PICTURES: Gen Kahariri takes oath as CDF, Lt Gen Omenda Vice CDF

Friday's inauguration followed an announcement on Thursday on the promotion of Lieutenant General Kahariri to the rank of General and his subsequent appointement as...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Media Stakeholders mark annual World Press Freedom Day

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Media practitioners and stakeholders from various outlets are slated to mark the World Press Freedom Day under the auspice...

2 hours ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) Kenya’s First Female Air Force Commander takes oath of office

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt readies post-flood recovery programs amid favorable weather projections

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Interior said the government will prioritize the reconstruction of schools, water treatment systems, road repairs, and...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

House Deputy Majority Whip Waqo to chair 11-member team on CS Linturi’s ouster

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Marsabit County Representative Naomi Waqo has been elected as the chairperson of the Select Committee probing the proposed dismissal...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

115 camps set up in 19 counties to accommodate those displaced by floods

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3- The government has set 115 camps across 19 counties to accommodate those displaced by floods. According to the Interior Ministry...

3 hours ago