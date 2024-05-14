Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

Labour and Social Protection Ministry supports floods victims in Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – The State Department of Social Protection and Senior Citizens Affairs through the Child Welfare Society of Kenya Tuesday provided emergency assistance to flood victims in Nairobi’s South B subdivision.

700 households and over 1000 children from Mukuru, Hazina and Land Mawe benefitted from food and other essential supplies which include clothing, bedding and household items.

The emergency response intervention at the Railway Training Institute was led by Labour CS Florence Bore, PS Joseph Motari and Child Welfare CEO Irene Mureithi.

CS Bore said her ministry will continue to provide the required support to the vulnerable mainly the elderly, children and persons with disabilities.

She further hailed Child Welfare for its efforts in protecting and promoting the rights of children in Kenya.

Child Welfare CEO Irene Mureithi on her part said the Society will remain steadfast in supporting the well-being of vulnerable children under 18 years through its various child welfare programmes.

Informal settlements have borne the brunt of the heavy rains and floods that have claimed the lives of 277 people since April.

The flood crisis has affected a total of 411,825 people while 58,009 households have been displaced in Nairobi.

A multi-agency team is undertaking demolitions of unsafe structures in Nairobi County while persons residing within the 30 meter riparian corridor and water sources have been evacuated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The government has so far set up 167 camps across 22 counties to host displaced families.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Rescue operation underway in Nairobi’s Kiamaiko area after building collapse

The Kenya Red Cross (KRC) confirmed the incident, stating that four people have already been pulled from the rubble as fears emerge that there...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC recommends changes to Anti-Corruption Act to bar those charged with corruption from office

NAIROBI, Kenya May14 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission(EACC) now recommends changes to the Anti-Corruption Act to bar those charged with corruption from office...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to seek over Sh32.5tn in deals during upcoming US state visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – Kenya seeks to tap over Sh32.5 trillion in investment deals during the upcoming state visit by president William Ruto...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Ichung’wah hails Korogocho heroes for rescuing girl from floods

NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has lauded the bravery and selflessness of six residents of Korogocho for their...

9 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Amb Kimani concludes tour of duty in New York

Ambassador Kimani’s last assignment was delivering Kenya’s backing for Palestine's bid to become a full member of the United Nations.

9 hours ago

Kenya

Flood death toll hits 289 as 100 schools remain shut

NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – The death toll from severe weather in the nation has climbed to 289 casualties, as revealed by the Interior...

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

724,000 passport backlog cleared: CS Kindiki

CS Kindiki said that 684,500 passports have already been collected by their owners.

10 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Linturi survives impeachment amid bribery allegations

Seven members of the select committee chaired by Marsabit Woman Representative Naomi Waqo found that the allegations leveled against him by Bumula MP Jack...

1 day ago