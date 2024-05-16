KWS warns of lions near Langata prison, urges viligilance

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 16 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has warned residents near Langata Women’s Prison in Nairobi to remain vigilant following reports of three lions allegedly spotted nearby.

The cautionary measure was prompted by reports received by the service on Wednesday evening regarding the presence of these lions in the area.

In response, the KWS Problem Animal Control team initiated a search operation, although their efforts thus far have been unsuccessful.

“KWS continues to monitor the situation closely and remains on high alert. Ensuring the safety of the public is our top priority,” KWS said.

As the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) ramps up efforts to locate the three lions, members of the public have been encouraged to report any wildlife sightings to the KWS hotline at 0800 597 000 or via WhatsApp at 0726 610509 for prompt intervention.

