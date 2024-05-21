KUCCPS portal to open for transfers on June 5

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 — The Kenya University and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) will open its portal for students who wish to transfer from institutions the agency has placed them on June 5.

Speaking on Tuesday KUCCPS CEO Agnes Mercy Wahome said the agency anticipates a smooth process that will guarantee completion of the entire process by July in time for all students to begin reporting in August.

She added that all the students qualified for the government sponsorship should apply for Higher Education Loans before they report to schools.

“A total of 153, 000 students who qualified (76 per cent) will get the Education funding. We will ensure a seamless process so that by August all students should be settled in their schools,” she said.

Wahome said the Bachelor of Education attracted the highest number of applicants from the 2023 cohortof Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

She said over 30,000 students have applied to pursue education.

KUCCPS placed 10,263 students in Teacher Training Institutes where they placed 734 students for Diploma Secondary Teacher Training and 9,529 for Teachers Training in Primary.

Male applicants maintain trend

The agency also placed 19,653 students in Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

Wahome said male applicants dominated placement to degree programmes sustaining a trend observed since the beginning of the central placement system.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“In contrast, female students were the majority of those placed in TVET, from the 2020/2021 Cycle to the present,” she said.

She said the placement is guided by the Placement Policy and Processing Procedure.

The key considerations are the applicant’s choices, merit (qualifications), and approved capacities.

She noted that KUCCPS applies affirmative action for gender, persons with disabilities, and marginalized regions.

Students can log in to KUCCPS portal to check their placement results.

During the 2023 KCSE Examination, a total of 899,453 candidates sat the Examination.

About The Author