EDUCATION

KUCCPS portal to open for transfers on June 5

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 — The Kenya University and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) will open its portal for students who wish to transfer from institutions the agency has placed them on June 5.

Speaking on Tuesday KUCCPS CEO Agnes Mercy Wahome said the agency anticipates a smooth process that will guarantee completion of the entire process by July in time for all students to begin reporting in August.

She added that all the students qualified for the government sponsorship should apply for Higher Education Loans before they report to schools.

“A total of 153, 000 students who qualified (76 per cent) will get the Education funding. We will ensure a seamless process so that by August all students should be settled in their schools,” she said.

Wahome said the Bachelor of Education attracted the highest number of applicants from the 2023 cohortof Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

She said over 30,000 students have applied to pursue education.

KUCCPS placed 10,263 students in Teacher Training Institutes where they placed 734 students for Diploma Secondary Teacher Training and 9,529 for Teachers Training in Primary.

Male applicants maintain trend

The agency also placed 19,653 students in Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

Wahome said male applicants dominated placement to degree programmes sustaining a trend observed since the beginning of the central placement system.

“In contrast, female students were the majority of those placed in TVET, from the 2020/2021 Cycle to the present,” she said.

She said the placement is guided by the Placement Policy and Processing Procedure.

The key considerations are the applicant’s choices, merit (qualifications), and approved capacities.

She noted that KUCCPS applies affirmative action for gender, persons with disabilities, and marginalized regions.

Students can log in to KUCCPS portal to check their placement results.

During the 2023 KCSE Examination, a total of 899,453 candidates sat the Examination. 

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

134,743 students to join public universities – KUCCPS

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services (KUCCPS) says 134,743 students are poised to join public universities. Speaking...

2 hours ago

EDUCATION

KUCCPS says placement applications on the rise after portal fix

In a statement released on Friday, KUCCPS CEO Dr Agnes Mercy Wahome noted that the changes in the system had facilitated a notable positive...

March 2, 2024

EDUCATION

Machogu says KUCCPS portal to remain open until March 4

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu announced the new deadline on Monday, a day after KUCCPS declared an open-ended extension for applicants to choose from...

February 26, 2024

EDUCATION

KUCCPS extends placement application deadline amid portal hitches

KUCCPS assured it will bar applicants on account of time following complaints raised by the public on downtime on the application portal ahead of...

February 25, 2024

EDUCATION

Placement agency opens portal for university, college entry choices

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said applicants have until February 22 to file their entries.

February 8, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

KUCCPS targets over 12,000 fresh TVET students in new curriculum reforms push

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened its portal for application for Technical and Vocational...

December 23, 2023

EDUCATION

KUCCPS opens application portal for placement to Kenya’s Open University

For open and self-paced learning, a student may decide to take a course unit at a time on the alternative flexible mode and may...

August 28, 2023

EDUCATION

Machogu directs universities to admit all KUCCPS-placed students regardless of fees payment

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu issued the directive after it emerged the processing of scholarships and loans for the said students drawn from the...

August 25, 2023