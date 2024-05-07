Connect with us

Kenya Airways plane taking off at JKIA/FILE

DIPLOMACY

KQ to resume Kinshasa flights tomorrow after release of detained staff

The National carrier announced Monday that the decision follows the “unconditional’ release of two of its employees who had been in detention since April 19.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7-Kenya Airways will resume its flights to the Democratic Republic of Congo‘s Capital, Kinshasa, starting Wednesday following the release of its detained staff by the Congolese Military on Monday.

The National carrier announced Monday that the decision follows the “unconditional’ release of two of its employees who had been in detention since April 19.

The KQ had suspended its flights to Kinshasa on April 29 noting that the detention of staff had made it difficult for the airline to supervise its operations in Kinshasa.

“With the necessary ground support in place, we are pleased to announce that Kenya Airways will resume flights to Kinshasa on 8 May 2024. We look forward to serving our valued customers once again,” KQ’s Group Managing Director, Allan Kilavuka stated.

The KQ staff had been arrested by the Congolese Military Intelligence Unit over missing customs documentation on “valuable” cargo.

However, the airline protested the detention of its staff, clarifying that the contested cargo had not been uplifted or accepted due to incomplete documentation, maintaining that the detention was unjust.

Kilavuka confirmed the release Monday thanking all parties who played a role in negotiating their release.

“Special thanks to KQ colleagues who have been on the ground in Kinshasa and those in Nairobi working to secure their release,” Kilavuka said.

Kilavuka also thanked the Kenyan government, led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and the Kenyan embassy in Kinshasa for the outcome.

The KQ boss maintained the innocence of their employees and reiterated that they were only carrying out their duties in strict adherence to the laid-out procedures.

“We stand by their innocence and will continue to support them,” Kilavuka said.

Kilavuka noted that they will continue cooperating with the investigating agencies and the relevant government entities in both DRC and Kenya.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

