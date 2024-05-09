KNUT urges case-specific reopening of schools citing flood risks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, May 9 — The Kenya National Union of Primary Teachers (KNUT) has called for a case-by-case approach to reopening primary and secondary schools for the second term citing flooding risks.

Commenting on President William Ruto’s school reopening directive, KNUT Secretary General Collins Oyuu said some schools are in a pathetic situation that will call for serious interventions.

“The Ministry of Education, by extension the government, should see to it that proper considerations are done on the case-to-case analysis that has been done,” he said on the planned Monday reopening.

Oyuu who toured schools most impacted by floods in Nyando Sub County on Thursday said KNUT supports delayed re-opening in specific cases owing to the dire situation.

At Nyamasao Primary School, Oyuu said the condition cannot allow for learning purposes.

He said the Ministry must look into its infrastructure funding to offer assistance to schools.

Oyuu cast doubt on President Ruto’s directive for infrastructure support under the National Government Constituency Development Funds (NG-CDF) terming it inadequate.

“If we have donors to come in, I think the government should open its arms very wide to allow proper assistance,” he said.

Oyuu noted some schools are housing flood victims, with up to 3,000 families accommodated in existing classrooms.

KNUT’s appeal came even as the Ministry of Education mapped out schools in Tana River, Kisumu, and Homa Bay among institutions that will not reopen owing to continued flooding.

The union noted 90 per cent of schools were ready for reopening and that parents should prepare adequately to take learners back on May 13.

