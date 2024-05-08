KMPDU calls off doctors strike after 56 days in deal with MoH, CoG

KMPDU ends 56-day strike after inking return-to-work formula with MoH, counties; deal signed in presence of HOPS Koskei.
Developing…
Union officials signed a return-to-work formula in Nairobi on Wednesday.
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 — The government has given unions representing medical professionals until 9.30am on Monday to sign a return-to-work formula agreement as...
While the union wants the intern doctors paid more than Sh200,000, the government say it can only afford Sh70,000.
Legislators took issue with the Council of Governors for dishonoring the invite yet health is a devolved function
The Head of State termed pronouncements endorsing the strike led by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and the Kenya Union of...
Justice Ngaah, who issued the directions at the Milomani Law Courts in Nairobi in response to an urgent application by the Institute for Social...
CoG on Tuesday challenged doctors, clinicians, and nurses to face their respective employers in counties vowing to reject any concessions made by the national...
The Commission called for genuine dialogue between representatives of doctors, clinicians, and nurses to address unresolved issues and establish a return-to-work formula.
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 — The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has vowed to take legal action against the government within an unspecified timeframe...