KMPDU signed the deal with MoH and CoG in the presence of Head of Public Service Felix Koskei/MoH

KMPDU calls off doctors strike after 56 days in deal with MoH, CoG

Union officials signed a return-to-work formula in Nairobi on Wednesday.

KMPDU ends 56-day strike after inking return-to-work formula with MoH, counties; deal signed in presence of HOPS Koskei.
Developing…

