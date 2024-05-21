Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo/MINA/FILE

County News

Kisumu UDA youth wingers defend PS Omollo amid poll meddling claims

A cross-section of the ruling party has singled out Principal Secretary for Interior Dr Raymond Omollo over alleged meddling in party affairs.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, May 21 — A storm is brewing within the membership of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party in Kisumu over allegations of interference in internal elections.

A cross-section of the ruling party has singled out Principal Secretary for Interior Dr Raymond Omollo over alleged meddling in party affairs.

Kisumu UDA Youth Leader Cedric Otieno Tuesday defended Omollo from the accusations saying the PS is a civil servant and should not be dragged into the upcoming grassroots party elections.

He said Omollo deserved support from the region instead of what he termed as political mudslinging directed at him.

“PS is a youth like us and we thank President William Ruto for his appointment,” he said.

Otieno said there is a need to respect those charged with national responsibilities in the country despite their age, regardless of age.

Speaking in Kisumu East during a youth forum, Otieno accused unnamed older people in the UDA party of ganging up to fight the PS.

The PS has been accused of plotting to install party officials in Kisumu County ahead of the elections later in the year, an accusation Otieno termed baseless.

He cautioned that the claim is intended to destabilize the party.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Willis Owiti, a youth leader in Kisumu East, said the fight aimed at the PS will derail development in the Nyanza region.

Owiti termed the fight premature, noting President Ruto has awarded a powerful role to a young person from the region.

“This is the time we need the help of PS and instead of talking about development, they are busy fighting him politically,” he said.

He said PS Omollo is the bridge between the people of Nyanza and the Ruto Administration.

UDA party members who attended the event vowed to unite under the party’s leadership and shun divisions.

About The Author

OJWANG JOE

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto roots for local manufacturing of vaccines in Africa

ATLANTA, US, May 21 – President William Ruto is rooting for the local manufacturing of vaccines in Africa. He said coronavirus pandemic exposed the...

3 hours ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) President Ruto and his entourage arrive in the US for historic State Visit

#CapitalFmNews About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Mourns Raisi as a fearless leader

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – President William Ruto has mourned the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as a fearless and dedicated leader who sought...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto returns from day-long visit to Kigali

President Ruto was received by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, his Defence counterpart Aden Duale and Chief of Defence Forces Gen Charles Kahariri among...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KHRC files suit against Kindiki, Tuya, Wahome over flood tragedy

NAIROBI Kenya, May 17 – The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has filed a suit against Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kinidki and his environment...

4 days ago

Africa

President Ruto in Kigali for 2024 Africa CEO Forum

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17-President William Ruto has arrived in Rwanda’s Capital Kigali for the 2024 Africa CEO Forum. The annual summit which brings together...

4 days ago

KENYA US RELATIONS

Ruto’s State Visit to the US affirms shared values: Sing’Oei

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei told Capital News on Friday the White House visit, on the invitation of President Joe Biden, highlights Kenya's...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto sets 22pc target on tax rate, says Kenyans will thank him

Speaking during a meeting with Harvard University students at State House Nairobi on Tuesday, the Head of State outlined his vision to raise the...

6 days ago