Kisumu UDA youth wingers defend PS Omollo amid poll meddling claims

KISUMU, Kenya, May 21 — A storm is brewing within the membership of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party in Kisumu over allegations of interference in internal elections.

A cross-section of the ruling party has singled out Principal Secretary for Interior Dr Raymond Omollo over alleged meddling in party affairs.

Kisumu UDA Youth Leader Cedric Otieno Tuesday defended Omollo from the accusations saying the PS is a civil servant and should not be dragged into the upcoming grassroots party elections.

He said Omollo deserved support from the region instead of what he termed as political mudslinging directed at him.

“PS is a youth like us and we thank President William Ruto for his appointment,” he said.

Otieno said there is a need to respect those charged with national responsibilities in the country despite their age, regardless of age.

Speaking in Kisumu East during a youth forum, Otieno accused unnamed older people in the UDA party of ganging up to fight the PS.

The PS has been accused of plotting to install party officials in Kisumu County ahead of the elections later in the year, an accusation Otieno termed baseless.

He cautioned that the claim is intended to destabilize the party.

Willis Owiti, a youth leader in Kisumu East, said the fight aimed at the PS will derail development in the Nyanza region.

Owiti termed the fight premature, noting President Ruto has awarded a powerful role to a young person from the region.

“This is the time we need the help of PS and instead of talking about development, they are busy fighting him politically,” he said.

He said PS Omollo is the bridge between the people of Nyanza and the Ruto Administration.

UDA party members who attended the event vowed to unite under the party’s leadership and shun divisions.

