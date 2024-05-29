Kisii Administration CECM Ndemo survives impeachment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, May 29 — Kisii County Executive Committee Member for Administration, Alfred Ndemo, has survived impeachment proceedings after the County Assembly absolved him on Wednesday.

Ndemo, cited for gross misconduct over allegations of forging Governor Simba Arati’s signature and skewed hiring, survived the attempt after forty-three ward representatives voted to defeat the motion.

Twenty-four Members of the County Assembly backed the motion linked to Governor Simba Arati who interdicted the Executive about a year ago.

Those who backed the motion accused Ndemo of Ndemo bullying employees and favouring female candidates during recruitment.

They cited the violation of the Leadership and Integrity Act. Kisii Administration CECM faces ouster over forgey, skewed hiring

The Assembly had constituted a five-member committee to probe the matter and report back for a resolution.

The committee led by Michael Motume upheld a claim that Ndemo appropriated himself an enforcement officer to do his bidding, at one instance requesting him to escort him home.

Minority Chief Whip Denis Ombachi however faulted the report saying it failed to capture substantive matters grave enough to warrant an impeachment.

Ombachi asked Arati to find other ways to call his Cabinet to order without destroying the reputation.

“Please let’s find other ways of resolving issues. Impeachment is a painful process to drag our sons and daughters through just for political expediency,” he said.

“An enforcement officer escorting a CECM home should not constitute an offence worth being tabled for impeachment here,” Ombachi stated.

