Kisii Administration CECM faces ouster over forgey, skewed hiring

KISII, Kenya, May 22 — Kisii County Assembly has constituted a Select Committee to probe the County Executive Committee Member in charge of Administration over forgery.

Ward Representatives instituted an impeachment motion against Dr. Alfred Ndemo citing bullying of employees and skewed hiring, alleging favouring of female candidates.

Bogeka Ward MCA Richard Maniani also cited gross misconduct while tabling the motion. He accused the CECM of misrepresenting Governor Simba Arati by forging official documents.

“Ndemo purported to have [been] appointed by the Governor to the implementation committee for the establishment of Kisii Industrial Park while knowing the same [is] untrue and spearheading the project without authorization by the Governor,” Manani told an Assembly session presided by Speaker Philip Nyanumba.

He argued Ndemo’s conduct violated provisions of the Leadership and Integrity Act.

Speaker Philip Nyanumba/Kisii County Assembly

Manani claimed Ndemo irregularly assigned two employees to his department and went on to hire three candidates against Human Resource guidelines.

Nominated MCA Lilian Gor however voiced opposition to the ouster bid faulting her colleagues for failing to appreciate the mandate of a CECM.

“The people who drafted this motion were not kind enough to this House to present to us a copy of the [forged] letter and confirmation of individuals who sat to ascertain the authenticity of what is presented to us,” she asserted.

Gor accused the sponsor of the motion of seeking to use the Assembly to settle political scores.

Majority Leader Henry Moracha also disowned the motion.

The Assembly will convene to consider a report by a five-member team tasked to consider the motion.

