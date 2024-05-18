Kindiki vows close ties with KDF to build public trust

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has maintained all national security organs will work jointly towards the country’s overall security as part of a coordinated security architecture.

Speaking Friday in Kiambu during the handover of the Wanini Kireri Magereza Level IV Hospital constructed under the supervision of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to the Kenya Prisons Service (KPS), Kindiki stated that forging close working relations would further play a critical role towards improving the welfare of the men and women in uniform.

He maintained that the Government is committed to improving access to quality medical care by security personnel and their families as they work towards securing the country.

“I want to underscore on behalf of the Interior Ministry that we will continue to foster partnerships, friendships and comradeship between ourselves and the KDF so that we build public trust and public confidence in the organs of our national security, that we are all working together we have one objective to make our country safe and secure,” he said.

Commenting on the new health facility, Kindiki added that both the Defence and Interior Ministry had agreed to work together in the future in the running of the hospital including providing support to the health personnel from the KDF whenever the need arises.

CS Kithure Kindiki and his Defence counterpart Aden Duale participate in a handover/takeover event at the National Police Service Hospital (NPSH) in Mbagathi, Nairobi/MINA

Further Kindiki called on the prison administration to allow a referral system to enable the local community to access services at the Hospital.

Kindiki called on the KPS to maintain high service standards and keep the facility in good order.

“I have already directed PS Salome and the Commissioner General of Prisons to ensure that we do not compromise on the quality standards including cleanliness that we have seen here,” he said.

Present were Aden Duale (Cabinet Secretary for Defence); Principal Secretaries Patrick Mariru (Defence) and Salome Muhia-Beacco (Correctional Services), The Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lt. Gen. John Omenda, Commissioner General of Kenya Prisons Brig (Rtd) John Warioba; other security officials and Ruiru MP Simon King’ara.

