Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki/MINA/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki says 138 temporary shelters in place across 18 counties

Kindiki has mandated National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), supervised by respective County Security Committees(CSC), to establish more temporary shelter points to accommodate the rising number of affected persons.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 — The government has established 138 temporary shelters across eighteen counties to cater for displaced persons amid flood-related emergencies.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki made the announcement on Saturday in an update on ongoing heavy rains that have caused floods and landslides in parts of the country.

“The camps are hosting 62,061 persons from 14,771 households who are being supported with food and non-food essentials until the floods subside,” he stated.

He highlighted that the camps’ locations had been publicly displayed in government offices including those of; Assistant Chiefs, Chiefs, Assistant County Commissioners, Deputy County Commissioners and County Commissioners.

Kindiki also mandated National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), supervised by respective County Security Committees(CSC), to establish more temporary shelter points to accommodate the rising number of affected persons.

Additionally, he directed security committees across the country to ensure the maintenance of public safety to avoid more casualties.

“CSCs are directed to continuously monitor other dams or water reservoirs within their respective jurisdictions which may not be presenting public safety issues but could do so in the event of rains,” he stated

The committees are required to conduct outreach programs to sensitize the public on disaster preparedness, publicize temporary shelter camps and collaborate with the counties for a coordinated response to emergencies.

The government has directed security agencies to ensure relocation and evacuation of affected persons is done in good time and with respect to the dignity of the affected persons.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya had as of Friday reported 210 deaths as a result of floods and landslides.

By Minah Mahero.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt readies post-flood recovery programs amid favorable weather projections

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Interior said the government will prioritize the reconstruction of schools, water treatment systems, road repairs, and...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Water Authority issues flooding alert amid Seven Forks spilling

WARMA said the hydroelectric dams making up the Seven Forks were all at full capacity and spilling waters downstream.

4 days ago

County News

NEMA issues new storm water advisory targeting counties, companies

The agency also urged companies to to minimize the release of waste discharges to as to prevent the clogging of waterways and ensure the free flow of rain waters.

April 27, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt lists 17 counties at risk of flooding, evacuation orders likely

He highlighted the filling of Seven-Forks Hydro-electric Power Dams noting Masinga Dam was already spilling. Further precipitation, Kindiki warned, could lead to cascading spillovers...

April 17, 2024

County News

Child dies from drowning as floods wreck havoc in Kisumu’s Nyakach

Kenya Red Cross coordinator Arnold Gondi who oversees operations in Muhoroni, Nyakach, and Nyando sub-counties said the agency was collecting additional information to guide...

April 16, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA-led multi-agency makes 12,443 arrests in 3 weeks

During the period, authorities seized at least 1.4 million litres of illicit brews during operations that also saw the netting of 46, 273 litres...

April 6, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

KeNHA closes North Horr-Kalacha Road over flooding

KeNHA stated on Saturday that heavy rains in Marsabit and the Ethiopian Highlands had led to flooding in the area, necessitating the closure.

April 6, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Spirit makers KWAL, Savanna and Patiala placed on provisional suspension

Kindiki said Friday that to resume operations, the Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL) has to first adhere to the verification and approval of the...

April 5, 2024