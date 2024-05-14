Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the security equipment will play a critical role in boosting front-line operations/MINA

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki receives second batch of APCs under modernization scheme

Speaking Tuesday when he received Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), at the Port of Mombasa, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the security equipment will play a critical role in boosting front-line operations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 — Kenya has received the second batch of police equipment as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance the capabilities of internal security agencies in the country.

Speaking Tuesday when he received Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), at the Port of Mombasa, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the security equipment will play a critical role in boosting front-line operations.

Kindiki said the realization of durable peace, security, and stability requires an accelerated and “non-compromising” posture on all threats to the country’s national security, which he said is key to the realization of economic development.

“Each new arrival of modern security equipment brings us a step closer to the actualization of the vision of a safer Kenya where the public is protected from the fear of criminal groups of whatever description,” he said.

To defeat terror, banditry and other organised violent criminal enterprises in the country, Kindiki said that the government is undertaking Sh37 billion 5-year Police Equipment Modernisation (PEM) program.

The Interior CS stated that modern equipment will further equip, protect and minimize the exposure of frontline security personnel.

On March 20, the government commissioned and dispatched the first batch of modern equipment for security personnel to bolster an ongoing Operation Maliza Uhalifu in the North Rift Valley and other parts of the country, intensifying efforts to eliminate banditry and cattle rustling.

Sh7.6bn expenditure

Speaking, when he presided over the handover ceremony, CS Kindiki disclosed that the government had within six months invested Sh7.6 billion in modernizing the police service.

Additionally, a further Sh29.4 billion will be allocated over the next three years under the PEM program to acquire sophisticated protected and mobility equipment, including Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs).

Kindiki stated that these funds will also facilitate the acquisition of Armoured Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Drones, Gunship Helicopters, Mine Sweepers, and Personal Protection Equipment, empowering security agencies in executing their duties effectively.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The long-awaited moment of liberating our country from the jaws of bandits, terrorists and other organised criminals is here,” Kindiki said.

“Security officers are now directed to use this equipment to deal with criminals mercilessly and thwart the work of bandits and terrorists. Take down those armed criminals before they take you down or any of our citizens.”

The government plans to commission additional batches of equipment next month and in mid-May, reinforcing its commitment to equipping security forces adequately according to Kindiki.

Kindiki reassured that the government will unequivocally support officers who lawfully deploy the provided weapons and equipment to neutralize criminals before they inflict harm on citizens or law enforcement personnel.

He maintained that equipping and kitting of frontline officers currently deployed in Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in North Eastern Region, the Boni Enclave, Upper Eastern Region, and North Rift Valley remains a top priority for the Kenya Kwanza Administration.

Furthermore, the Interior CS affirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism, banditry, livestock rustling, and other organized criminal activities across the nation.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

724,000 passport backlog cleared: CS Kindiki

CS Kindiki said that 684,500 passports have already been collected by their owners.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kakuma, Dadaab refugee camps to be upgraded to integrated communities

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7-Interior Cabinet secretary Kithure Kindiki has lauded the decision to include the transitioning of the Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps into...

1 week ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki says 138 temporary shelters in place across 18 counties

Kindiki has mandated National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), supervised by respective County Security Committees(CSC), to establish more temporary shelter points to accommodate the rising...

May 4, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt readies post-flood recovery programs amid favorable weather projections

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Interior said the government will prioritize the reconstruction of schools, water treatment systems, road repairs, and...

May 3, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt lists 17 counties at risk of flooding, evacuation orders likely

He highlighted the filling of Seven-Forks Hydro-electric Power Dams noting Masinga Dam was already spilling. Further precipitation, Kindiki warned, could lead to cascading spillovers...

April 17, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA-led multi-agency makes 12,443 arrests in 3 weeks

During the period, authorities seized at least 1.4 million litres of illicit brews during operations that also saw the netting of 46, 273 litres...

April 6, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Spirit makers KWAL, Savanna and Patiala placed on provisional suspension

Kindiki said Friday that to resume operations, the Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL) has to first adhere to the verification and approval of the...

April 5, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

2 second-generation alcohol manufacturers cleared to resume production

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said Friday UDV and Kenya Nut Company are free to resume their operations immediately.

April 5, 2024