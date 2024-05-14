Kindiki receives second batch of APCs under modernization scheme

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 — Kenya has received the second batch of police equipment as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance the capabilities of internal security agencies in the country.

Speaking Tuesday when he received Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), at the Port of Mombasa, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the security equipment will play a critical role in boosting front-line operations.

Kindiki said the realization of durable peace, security, and stability requires an accelerated and “non-compromising” posture on all threats to the country’s national security, which he said is key to the realization of economic development.

“Each new arrival of modern security equipment brings us a step closer to the actualization of the vision of a safer Kenya where the public is protected from the fear of criminal groups of whatever description,” he said.

To defeat terror, banditry and other organised violent criminal enterprises in the country, Kindiki said that the government is undertaking Sh37 billion 5-year Police Equipment Modernisation (PEM) program.

The Interior CS stated that modern equipment will further equip, protect and minimize the exposure of frontline security personnel.

On March 20, the government commissioned and dispatched the first batch of modern equipment for security personnel to bolster an ongoing Operation Maliza Uhalifu in the North Rift Valley and other parts of the country, intensifying efforts to eliminate banditry and cattle rustling.

Sh7.6bn expenditure

Speaking, when he presided over the handover ceremony, CS Kindiki disclosed that the government had within six months invested Sh7.6 billion in modernizing the police service.

Additionally, a further Sh29.4 billion will be allocated over the next three years under the PEM program to acquire sophisticated protected and mobility equipment, including Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs).

Kindiki stated that these funds will also facilitate the acquisition of Armoured Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Drones, Gunship Helicopters, Mine Sweepers, and Personal Protection Equipment, empowering security agencies in executing their duties effectively.

“The long-awaited moment of liberating our country from the jaws of bandits, terrorists and other organised criminals is here,” Kindiki said.

“Security officers are now directed to use this equipment to deal with criminals mercilessly and thwart the work of bandits and terrorists. Take down those armed criminals before they take you down or any of our citizens.”

The government plans to commission additional batches of equipment next month and in mid-May, reinforcing its commitment to equipping security forces adequately according to Kindiki.

Kindiki reassured that the government will unequivocally support officers who lawfully deploy the provided weapons and equipment to neutralize criminals before they inflict harm on citizens or law enforcement personnel.

He maintained that equipping and kitting of frontline officers currently deployed in Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in North Eastern Region, the Boni Enclave, Upper Eastern Region, and North Rift Valley remains a top priority for the Kenya Kwanza Administration.

Furthermore, the Interior CS affirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism, banditry, livestock rustling, and other organized criminal activities across the nation.

