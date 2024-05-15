Kimende Escarpment Declared Danger Zone Following Landslide

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 15 – The Kenya Red Cross has declared the Kimende escarpment a danger zone following a landslide that struck the area on Tuesday night.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

“The area has been cordoned off and declared a danger zone,” the Kenya Red Cross stated on Wednesday morning. “Although no fatalities have been confirmed, several people remain unaccounted for.”

The landslide occurred after heavy rains linked to El Niño caused widespread flooding across the country.

Nearly 300 people have been killed, and more than 200,000 displaced.

Despite the Kenya Meteorological Department’s announcement that the rains have subsided, their effects are still being felt, including the landslide in Kimende.

In Mathare slum, Nairobi, a house collapsed on Tuesday after being declared unsafe due to the heavy rains.

Mathare was among the worst-hit areas, with the river breaking its banks and leaving more than 30 people dead. Many houses along the riverbank were destroyed, and others were evacuated to avoid imminent danger.

