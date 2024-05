0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Search and Rescue operations are underway to find several people who are feared trapped following a landslide in Kimende Escarpments of Kiambu County,

Initial reports from the Kenya Red Cross indicate that several individuals are feared trapped under the debris.

Emergency services have been mobilized, with the Red Cross team currently en route to the scene to assist in rescue efforts.

