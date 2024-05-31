Kidero tells off Sakaja over attacks on DP Gachagua

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, May 31 – Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has told off Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja against attacks on the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Kidero says Sakaja must concentrate in restoring order in Nairobi city which he says is filthy instead of politicking.

“We must learn to respect leaders in office, it’s even biblical,” he said.

He noted that succession politics should not cloud the minds of elected leaders to a point they fail to discharge their duties to the electorates.

Kidero says it’s disheartening to hear leaders referring to senior UDA party leaders with very demeaning remarks.

“Biblically, if you’re looking down upon leaders, you’re disobeying God,” he said.

Kidero spoke at Ndiru on Friday in Rangwe Constituency during the 3rd phase grassroots elections of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Kidero says when the country elected President William Ruto in 2022, it was a joint ticket with the Deputy President.

“That joint ticket is the Presidency, you can’t purport to attack the DP, that means you’re also disrespecting the President,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Former Governor cast his vote and lauded the electronic voting.

He announced that UDA members in Homa Bay County stands at 200,000 while promising more to join the party.

“Our people have been in the bondage of captivity of psychological and ideological slavery and cultism, something they have kicked away by joining UDA party,” he said.

UDA party is conducting elections in the 8 constituencies across the county.

20 delegates elected in the second phase of the elections at the ward level are electing Constituency officials.

About The Author