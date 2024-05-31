Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.
Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kibera court sentences man to death for robbing his victim of Sh 23, 000 phone

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31- Kibera Law Court on Thursday sentenced a man to death for the offence of robbery with violence in January this year in Nairobi’s Dagoretti area.

The court heard that Samuel Macharia Muthoni alias Samido Macharia jointly with others not before court, robbed Geoffrey Omweri Ontita off his mobile phone valued at Sh 23, 725 on January 8, 2024.

The Office of the Director of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said that a the time of the robbery the suspect allegedly used actual violence on the victim by hitting him with a beer bottle on the face.

The ODPP stated that reports, indicate that the alleged victim was opening a shop where he works as an attendant when he was ambushed by a group of men who demanded that he surrenders his phone.

“He resisted, and they began hitting him with strikes and kicks. One of the men struck him with a beer bottle on the right side of his face above the eye, and he began bleeding,” ODPP said.

The Prosecution argued that the victim surrendered his phone before the group proceeded to rob his workmate who came to rescue him of his phone.

The ODPP stated that the victims raised alarm prompting g the intervention of passers-by passersby which saw the suspects flee the scene.

“The complainant and his colleague recognized one man as he operated a bar near their shop,” ODPP said.

The matter was reported to Riruta Police Station.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The prosecution through proved their case against the accused by presenting five witnesses in the matter.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kidero tells off Sakaja over attacks on DP Gachagua

KISUMU, Kenya, May 31 – Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has told off Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja against attacks on the Deputy President Rigathi...

33 mins ago

business

EU council adopts EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement 

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – The Council of the European Union has adopted a decision on the conclusion of the EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA). The EU...

43 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya hears ‘heartbreaking’ claims against UK soldiers

A landmark public inquiry into allegations of human rights violations by British troops in Kenya has been hearing “heartbreaking” testimony from those who say...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan climber’s body to be left on Everest – family

The body of a Kenyan climber who died on Mt Everest last week will remain on the mountain where he died, his family has...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF assessing air assets amid safety concerns: CS Duale

The latest aircraft crash involved the Bell Huey II helicopter in April this year, which claimed the life of former Chief of Defense Forces...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wamalwa welcomes one man-one vote-one shilling push

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – Democratic Action Party of Kenya Leader Eugene Wamalwa  has welcomed the one man- one vote- one shilling push stating...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Businesswoman charged with fraudulently obtaining Sh25mn from foreigner

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – A business woman charged for obtaining Sh25 million shillings from a foreigner has been released on a Sh1 million...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wamalwa faults NCIC for recommending outlawing regional meetings

Wamalwa said all political parties are entitled to hold their gatherings in different regions of the nation.

20 hours ago