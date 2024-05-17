KHRC files suit against Kindiki, Tuya, Wahome over flood tragedy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, May 17 – The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has filed a suit against Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kinidki and his environment and lands counterparts Soipan Tuya and Alice Wahome over flood-related deaths and displacements.

They are also facing scrutiny for conducting evictions in the Mukuru Kwa Reuben and Kwa Njenga slums during floods, which caused more harm to an already vulnerable situation.

KHRC is demanding compensation for flood victims.

According to suit papers, intense heavy rainfall, which began in March 2024, struck Kenya, with the government failing to implement a timely national response plan.

This negligence persisted despite a warning from the Kenya Meteorological Department on July 30, 2023, regarding the intensification of the country’s rainy season due to the El Niño weather pattern.

In the petition filed on May 16, KHRC said the government violated citizens’ constitutional rights by failing to protect them from the devastating floods.

Institutions targeted in the legal action include the Water Resources Authority, the National Environment Management Authority, the Council of Governors, the National Disaster Management Authority, and Kenya Railways.

The Attorney-General, Justine Muturi, is also implicated in the case.

KHRC requested the court to prioritize the case, and a ruling is pending.

KHRC urged the court to compel the government to provide humanitarian assistance, including alternative accommodation, food, and social amenities, to people affected by floods before the case is heard and determined.

