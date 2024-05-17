Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

KHRC files suit against Kindiki, Tuya, Wahome over flood tragedy

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, May 17 – The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has filed a suit against Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kinidki and his environment and lands counterparts Soipan Tuya and Alice Wahome over flood-related deaths and displacements.

They are also facing scrutiny for conducting evictions in the Mukuru Kwa Reuben and Kwa Njenga slums during floods, which caused more harm to an already vulnerable situation.

KHRC is demanding compensation for flood victims.

According to suit papers, intense heavy rainfall, which began in March 2024, struck Kenya, with the government failing to implement a timely national response plan.

This negligence persisted despite a warning from the Kenya Meteorological Department on July 30, 2023, regarding the intensification of the country’s rainy season due to the El Niño weather pattern.

In the petition filed on May 16, KHRC said the government violated citizens’ constitutional rights by failing to protect them from the devastating floods.

Institutions targeted in the legal action include the Water Resources Authority, the National Environment Management Authority, the Council of Governors, the National Disaster Management Authority, and Kenya Railways.

The Attorney-General, Justine Muturi, is also implicated in the case.

KHRC requested the court to prioritize the case, and a ruling is pending.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

KHRC urged the court to compel the government to provide humanitarian assistance, including alternative accommodation, food, and social amenities, to people affected by floods before the case is heard and determined.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

6 Nyanza Governors distance themselves from Investment Conference

KISUMU, Kenya, May 17 – Six Governors in the Nyanza region have distanced themselves from a planned Nyanza International Investment Conference, scheduled to take...

55 mins ago

Africa

President Ruto in Kigali for 2024 Africa CEO Forum

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17-President William Ruto has arrived in Rwanda’s Capital Kigali for the 2024 Africa CEO Forum. The annual summit which brings together...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KBA urges govt to reconsider proposed VAT on financial transactions

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) is urging the government to reconsider the proposed 16 percent Value Added Tax (VAT)...

2 hours ago

KENYA US RELATIONS

Ruto’s State Visit to the US affirms shared values: Sing’Oei

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei told Capital News on Friday the White House visit, on the invitation of President Joe Biden, highlights Kenya's...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga taskforce reforms hit snag over budgetary cuts

NAIROBI, Kenya May 17 – The implementation of recommendations of the taskforce on reforms chaired by former Chief Justice David Maraga are now in...

5 hours ago
Religious leaders have been pushing Ruto and Raila to engage in dialogue. Azimio has however ruled out talks with both camps maintaing their hard line positions. Religious leaders have been pushing Ruto and Raila to engage in dialogue. Azimio has however ruled out talks with both camps maintaing their hard line positions.

NATIONAL NEWS

MP urges Kenyans to take to the streets to oppose heavy taxation

SIAYA, Kenya, May 17 – Alego / Usonga Member of Parliament, Samuel Atandi has urged Kenyans to take to the streets if the Kenya...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Waiguru rubbishes one-man-one-vote-one-shilling debate

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, May 17 – Kirinyaga Governor exert criticises supporters of the One Man, One Vote, One Shilling Formula. Governor Ann Waiguru has cancelled...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya, Uganda sign pact on importation, transit of petroleum products

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – Kenya and Uganda on Thursday signed a tripartite agreement on the importation and transit of petroleum products through the...

5 hours ago