KETRACO said its team was working jointly with Kenya Power to lay and terminate Homabay feeder cables vandalized by the gang/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

KETRACO restores grid supply to Kisii after gang attack on substation

KETRACO Managing Director John Mativo the transmission firm had energized transformer TX1 and loaded four outgoing 33kV feeder lines to serve customers.  

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 — The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) has reconnected Kisii County to the power grid after an attack on its substation plunged the county into darkness on Tuesday.

A gang raided the KETRACO-owned Kegati 132/33kV power substation in an unprecedented incident Tuesday morning.

KETRACO Managing Director John Mativo the transmission firm had energized transformer TX1 and loaded four outgoing 33kV feeder lines to serve customers.  

The lines restored power to Kisii, Kiamakoma, Kilgoris, and Kisii East towns.

“Following Tuesday’s vandal invasion of KETRACO owned Kegati 132/33kV sub-station in Kisii County, we are glad to report that we have managed to energize KETRACO’s transformer TX1 and loaded four outgoing 33kV feeder lines to serve customers,” he stated.

“We thank the residents of Kisii region for their patience as our engineers work towards full restoration of normal power supply. KETRACO highly regrets any inconvenience caused,” Mativo added.

KETRACO said its team was working jointly with Kenya Power to lay and terminate Homabay feeder cables vandalized by the gang.

The joint team will also repair and restore transmission transformer 2 belonging to Kenya Power.  

KETRACO urged the members of the public to refrain from engaging themselves in vandalism of any kind.

“If found involved in the mentioned criminal activities under the Act, one would be liable to a fine of not less than Sh5 million” or face a ten-year term imprisonment,” Mativo warned.

“Members of the public are urged to report any such vandalism to the nearest police station, or contact the KETRACO hotline on 991 (Toll-Free) or +254 20 4956000,” he appealed.


