Kericho, Kisumu ink NCIC-mediated peace deal on Sondu town

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, May 4 — Kisumu County Governor Prof Peter Anyang’ Nyongo and his Kericho counterpart Dr Erick Mutai have signed the Kisumu-Kericho border peace deal pact aimed at ending clashes among the two communities in Sondu town.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) prepared the peace deal signed in Kendu Bay Town, Homa Bay County, on Friday.

It seeks to tame ethnic clashes at the Kisumu-Kericho border, which has led to loss of lives and property in the recent past.

During the peace signing ceremony presided over by the NCIC, the two Governors affirmed their commitment to foster peace and prioritize youth empowerment to address marginalization.

Speaking after signing the peace deal on Friday , Kericho Governor Dr Erick Mutai says they have agreed with Governor Nyongo to find a lasting solution to the perennial boundary dispute in Sondu Town.

Mutai who spoke to the media after the signing said the declaration will end ethnic clashes witnessed in Sondu town.

“As Governors, both Nyong’o and myself, we committed that we would not wish to witness another bloodshed happening,” he said.

Peace monument

Among the issues that the two Governors agreed on the peace deal is to allow NCIC and other government agencies to lead in the recognition of the boundaries and to map the boundaries of the two counties.

The two sides agreed to establish a peace monument in Sondu town equipped with ICT facilities and other amenities for the youths from both sides for youths empowerment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The two leaders also committed not to polarize the two communities.

NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia said the commission will work to ensure long lasting peace prevails at Kisumu-Kericho border. He appealed to other politicians to emulate the two leaders.

“That commitment goes beyond just peace, because if it is not acted upon, it just remain that, we will go beyond that and put together activities that are of benefit to our people,” he said.

Nyong’o commended the efforts by various stakeholders, including the private sector, civil society, and faith-based organizations by promoting peace, security, and unity in the region.

“To achieve this goal, we pledge to enact legislation supporting coexistence, suspend revenue collection until boundaries are established, and develop a cross-border conflict transformation model,” Nyong’o said.

He further announced that other initiatives includes establishing a Peace Park in Sondu and implementing joint political and development projects.

“Together, let’s work towards a brighter and more peaceful future for Sondu,” he said.

About The Author