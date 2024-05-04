Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) prepared the peace deal signed in Kendu Bay Town, Homa Bay County, on Friday/CFM - Ojwang Joe

County News

Kericho, Kisumu ink NCIC-mediated peace deal on Sondu town

The deal seeks to tame ethnic clashes at the Kisumu-Kericho border, which has led to loss of lives and property in the recent past.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, May 4 — Kisumu County Governor Prof Peter Anyang’ Nyongo and his Kericho counterpart Dr Erick Mutai have signed the Kisumu-Kericho border peace deal pact aimed at ending clashes among the two communities in Sondu town.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) prepared the peace deal signed in Kendu Bay Town, Homa Bay County, on Friday.

It seeks to tame ethnic clashes at the Kisumu-Kericho border, which has led to loss of lives and property in the recent past.

During the peace signing ceremony presided over by the NCIC, the two Governors affirmed their commitment to foster peace and prioritize youth empowerment to address marginalization.

Speaking after signing the peace deal on Friday , Kericho Governor Dr Erick Mutai says they have agreed with Governor Nyongo to find a lasting solution to the perennial boundary dispute in Sondu Town.

Mutai who spoke to the media after the signing said the declaration will end ethnic clashes witnessed in Sondu town.

“As Governors, both Nyong’o and myself, we committed that we would not wish to witness another bloodshed happening,” he said.

Peace monument

Among the issues that the two Governors agreed on the peace deal is to allow NCIC and other government agencies to lead in the recognition of the boundaries and to map the boundaries of the two counties.

The two sides agreed to establish a peace monument in Sondu town equipped with ICT facilities and other amenities for the youths from both sides for youths empowerment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The two leaders also committed not to polarize the two communities.

NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia said the commission will work to ensure long lasting peace prevails at Kisumu-Kericho border. He appealed to other politicians to emulate the two leaders.

“That commitment goes beyond just peace, because if it is not acted upon, it just remain that, we will go beyond that and put together activities that are of benefit to our people,” he said.

Nyong’o commended the efforts by various stakeholders, including the private sector, civil society, and faith-based organizations by promoting peace, security, and unity in the region.

“To achieve this goal, we pledge to enact legislation supporting coexistence, suspend revenue collection until boundaries are established, and develop a cross-border conflict transformation model,” Nyong’o said.

He further announced that other initiatives includes establishing a Peace Park in Sondu and implementing joint political and development projects.

“Together, let’s work towards a brighter and more peaceful future for Sondu,” he said.

About The Author

OJWANG JOE

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki orders strict adherence to 25-point manual on liquor control

Kindiki underscored the urgency of a nationwide crackdown on the production, distribution, sale, and consumption of illicit liquor, narcotic drugs, and psychotropic substances.

March 18, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki vows to arrest hecklers in presidential events as factional conflicts rise

The directive followed heckling incidents during rally-styled presidential functions during President William Ruto's visit to Kericho.

March 18, 2024

County News

4 dead as bus crashes into a Tuk Tuk in Awasi

According to a police report, the driver of the bus was overtaking when he had a head-on collision with a Tuk Tuk heading in...

March 2, 2024

County News

Machete-wielding man kills wife, son before luring his step-mother and uncle to death

The man lured his 70-year-old uncle to come out of his house to intervene in an imaginary fight between some family members.

February 25, 2024

County News

High School students among 3 robbery suspects set ablaze in Kisumu

Locals identified two of the suspects as students at a local secondary school with further reports indicating they were in Form II and III.

February 20, 2024

County News

Court suspends Nyong’o move to relocate PSVs from Kisumu Bus Park

Justice Samson Okong'o suspended the directive assigned PSVs a new bus park in Mowlem following an urgent case by the city's Matatu Owners Association...

February 20, 2024

Top stories

Police Launch Investigation into Disappearance of 8 Remandees in Kisumu

They took advantage of a moment when some of them requested to be escorted to the restroom, overpowering the duty officer in the process.

February 1, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

SGR train extension to Kisumu to improve Lake transport

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 30 – Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has projected a robust lake transport following the government’s intention to extend the Standard Gauge...

January 30, 2024