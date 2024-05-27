Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The head of the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM), former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, chairs a high-level meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, to assess the country's preparedness for the upcoming General Elections scheduled for this May 29, 2024. X.

Africa

Kenyatta Leads AU Election Observation Mission to Assess South Africa’s Poll Preparedness

The former Kenyan president was appointed by the African Union Commission (AUC) to lead the AUEOM, which consists of sixty short-term observers (STOs) and three Core Team electoral experts.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – The head of the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM), former President Uhuru Kenyatta, has kicked off a series of high-level meetings in Johannesburg, South Africa, to assess the country’s preparedness for the upcoming General Elections scheduled for this Wednesday.

On Monday, Kenyatta met with the Commissioners of the Electoral Commission of South Africa, led by Chairman Mosotho Moepya, at the Gallagher Convention Centre. During the meeting, the commissioners provided a comprehensive briefing on the commission’s readiness.

“We are here to observe the people of South Africa exercise their democratic right and express their will,” he wrote on X formerly Twitter.

The discussions focused on measures implemented to ensure a smooth, transparent, and credible election process.

He also met with Nelson Muffuh, the resident coordinator of the United Nations in South Africa, as well as representatives from the National Observer Group.

“Through these engagements, the AUEOM aims to support and enhance the credibility of the electoral process, reinforcing democratic principles and fostering a peaceful and fair election environment,” Kenyatta stated.

The former Kenyan president was appointed by the African Union Commission (AUC) to lead the AUEOM, which consists of sixty short-term observers (STOs) and three Core Team electoral experts.

The mandate of the observer mission is to provide an impartial assessment of the quality of the elections and ensure they meet regional, continental, and international standards for democratic elections.

The Kenyatta-led team will release its preliminary findings and recommendations on the conduct of the elections on May 31.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A final and comprehensive report will be released within two months from the date of the announcement of the final election results.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Climate Change Resilience Emerges as Cornerstone for Kenya’s Vision 2030

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – As Kenya aims towards achieving its ambitious Vision 2030 goals, climate change resilience has become a key focal point...

60 mins ago

World

Coastal counties have no power to ban Muguka

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruyoit has poked holes on the contentious ban on the transport, sale, and consumption of...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt says tax incentives to attract private sector to affordable housing program

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – Head of Public Service Felix Koskei says the government is set to put in place policy reforms to accelerate...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt embarks on Foreign Policy review

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27- The government has embarked on a comprehensive review of Kenya’s Foreign Policy, which has been in place since 2014. Foreign...

4 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

No casualties reported in 5.0-magnitude quake in China’s Sichuan – China Daily

CHENGDU — A 5.0-magnitude earthquake rattled Muli county of Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture, Southwest China’s Sichuan province, at 11:07 am Monday, according to the...

6 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Senior CPC official highlights counter-terrorism, social stability in Xinjiang – China Daily

URUMQI — Chen Wenqing, a senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official, stressed the need of persisting in law-based crackdowns on violent and terrorist...

6 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Cancer patient gets pig liver transplant – China Daily

HEFEI — Chinese researchers have successfully transplanted a genetically modified pig liver into a human patient with severe liver cancer, they announced on Friday,...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Power announces disruption of prepaid token vending system

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27- Kenya Power has announced a disruption of its prepaid token vending system next Sunday. According to a statement from the...

6 hours ago