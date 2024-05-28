Kenyatta holds meetings with key SA officials ahead of elections

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday met with the National Operational and Intelligent Structure (NATJOINS) led by South African Police Service Major General Mashadi Selepe in Johannesburg ahead of the South Africa upcoming General Elections scheduled for tomorrow.

During the meeting Kenyatta who is also the head of the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) and Major General Selepe discussed security measures for the upcoming 29th General Elections.

The former President has been conducting a series of high-level meetings in Johannesburg, South Africa to assess the country’s preparedness for the upcoming General Elections.

“We are here to observe the people of South Africa exercise their democratic right and express their will,” he wrote on X formerly Twitter after meeting with the Commissioners of the Electoral Commission of South Africa, led by Chairman Mosotho Moepya, at the Gallagher Convention Centre.

Kenyatta also held discussions with South Africa’s Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, emphasizing the judiciary’s role in upholding the rule of law and ensuring fair and transparent resolution of any electoral disputes.

The former Kenyan president was appointed by the African Union Commission (AUC) to lead the AUEOM, which consists of sixty short-term observers (STOs) and three Core Team electoral experts.

The mandate of the observer mission is to provide an impartial assessment of the quality of the elections and ensure they meet regional, continental, and international standards for democratic elections.

The Kenyatta-led team will release its preliminary findings and recommendations on the conduct of the elections on May 31.

Thereafter a final and comprehensive report shall be released within two months from the date of the announcement of the final election results.

