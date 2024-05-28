Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyatta holds meetings with key SA officials ahead of elections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday met with the National Operational and Intelligent Structure (NATJOINS) led by South African Police Service Major General Mashadi Selepe in Johannesburg ahead of the South Africa upcoming General Elections scheduled for tomorrow.

During the meeting Kenyatta who is also the head of the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) and Major General Selepe discussed security measures for the upcoming 29th General Elections.

 The former President has been conducting a series of high-level meetings in Johannesburg, South Africa to assess the country’s preparedness for the upcoming General Elections.

“We are here to observe the people of South Africa exercise their democratic right and express their will,” he wrote on X formerly Twitter after meeting with the Commissioners of the Electoral Commission of South Africa, led by Chairman Mosotho Moepya, at the Gallagher Convention Centre. 

Kenyatta also held discussions with South Africa’s Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, emphasizing the judiciary’s role in upholding the rule of law and ensuring fair and transparent resolution of any electoral disputes.

The former Kenyan president was appointed by the African Union Commission (AUC) to lead the AUEOM, which consists of sixty short-term observers (STOs) and three Core Team electoral experts.

The mandate of the observer mission is to provide an impartial assessment of the quality of the elections and ensure they meet regional, continental, and international standards for democratic elections.

The Kenyatta-led team will release its preliminary findings and recommendations on the conduct of the elections on May 31.

Thereafter a final and comprehensive report shall be released within two months from the date of the announcement of the final election results.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt secures Sh27bn for Last Mile Connectivity Project

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – The government has secured Sh27 billion to connect a 280,000 households to electricity under the Last Mile Connectivity Project....

23 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Drought Authority reports Sh1bn Hunger Safety Net disbursement

NDMA said Tuesday that the funds covering April under the Hunger Safety Net Programme (HSNP) target both regular and scale-up beneficiaries in the arid...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

25,000 households affected by recent floods have received Sh10,000 govt stipend

NAIROBI, Kenya May 27- 25,000 households affected by recent floods across the country have received Sh10,000 stipend support from the government. Interior Cabinet Secretary...

18 hours ago

Top stories

Governor Nyong’o accuses national govt of undermining devolution

KISUMU, Kenya May 27 – Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o has raised concerns that devolution is under threat from the Kenya Kwanza administration. As the...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Climate Change Resilience Emerges as Cornerstone for Kenya’s Vision 2030

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – As Kenya aims towards achieving its ambitious Vision 2030 goals, climate change resilience has become a key focal point...

19 hours ago

World

Coastal counties have no power to ban Muguka

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruyoit has poked holes on the contentious ban on the transport, sale, and consumption of...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt says tax incentives to attract private sector to affordable housing program

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – Head of Public Service Felix Koskei says the government is set to put in place policy reforms to accelerate...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt embarks on Foreign Policy review

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27- The government has embarked on a comprehensive review of Kenya’s Foreign Policy, which has been in place since 2014. Foreign...

23 hours ago