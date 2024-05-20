Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s economy grew 5.6 per cent in 2023: Economic Survey

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – The Government says the Kenyan economy has recorded a significant bounce back after it reported a GDP growth rate of 5.6 percent in 2023, up from a revised 4.9 percent.

A newly released 2024 Economic Survey Report shows the growth was primarily driven by a 19 percent expansion in Agriculture, Forestry, and Fishing.

The report indicates that formal employment in the manufacturing sector grew by 2.7 percent to 363,200 jobs in 2023.

The survey also notes that the inflation rate remained within set targets during the period under review, while Foreign Direct Investments increased.

National Treasury and Planning however says it is concerned about measures needed to protect this recovery.

The survey which was conducted by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, also highlights a widening inequality gap between the richest and poorest countries worldwide, reversing a 20-year trend of convergence.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

KNCCI urges review of Sh2mn penalty for eTMIS non-compliant MSMEs

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) has called for a review of the 2 million Shillings...

43 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Mourns Raisi as a fearless leader

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – President William Ruto has mourned the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as a fearless and dedicated leader who sought...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Met department closely monitoring Tropical Cyclone IALY

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – The Kenya Meteorological Department says it is monitoring Tropical Cyclone IALY over the South West Indian Ocean even as...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Grounding of 787 Dreamliners caused flight scheduling disruptions – Kenya Airways

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – The national carrier, Kenya Airways says the main cause of disruptions in its flight scheduling is due to the...

2 hours ago

Top stories

LSK Declares Planned Police Deployment to Haiti Unlawful

Last week, Thirdway Alliance Kenya, led by Dr. Ekuru Aukot, filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent the government from sending police to violence-plagued Haiti...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Thirdway Party petitions against Kenya-led Haiti Mission citing lack of Gazette

Thirdway Alliance moved to court on Friday to stop the impending deployment of a 1,000 strong contingent to Haiti citing flagrant disregard of court...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF housing project: Govt to deliver 952 units in first phase

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said that providing quality housing to the country’s service members will play a critical role in boosting the morale...

2 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya forges ahead with China’s offer to aid construction of new MFA headquarters

The PS described Friday's meeting as productive, confirming Kenya's intent to forge ahead with the plan first announced in May 2021 when Chinese Ambassador...

2 days ago